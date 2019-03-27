These Galaxy Note 10 renders will make you forget about the iPhone 11

All today’s headlines may be about the new Galaxy S10 Plus, Huawei P30 Pro and fabled iPhone 11, but if these unofficial Galaxy Note 10 renders have any bearing on the final product, Samsung’s next flagship phablet could be where the action’s at this year.

The unofficial renders were posted by designer Muhsin M. Belaal Auckburaully just after the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro launched earlier this week. The renders have nothing to do with Samsung and are based purely on Auckburaully imagination, but they paint a gorgeous picture of what the Galaxy Note 10 could be.

The renders so a completely bezeless design complete with an S Pen, that docks into the phone’s bottom, and periscope camera similar to the one seen on the Vivo Nex S.

Neither of these features are revolutionary, and we’ve seen numerous other leaks appear suggesting competing flagships, such as the OnePlus 7, will have a similar front camera design. But what sets the Note renders apart is quite how sleek the design looks.

The black colouring and curved Infinity Edge on display make the fictional Note 10 the prettiest concept/render we’ve seen this year and we can’t help but hope Samsung takes a few design inspirations from it.

As we’ve said before, we’re also big fans of the periscope design, which in our mind is a much more elegant solution than the hole punch solution seen on the regular Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, which awkwardly embeds the sensor in the screen.

We’d also love for Samsung to include a quad-camera system, like the one shown off in the renders.

Sadly there’s currently no official information on the Galaxy Note 10 and even semi-legitimate looking leaks are thin on the ground.

The last one we saw arrived yesterday via SlashGear, which claimed to have learned a few key details about the Galaxy Note 10’s specs. Contrary to the renders, the leak suggested the phablet will have the same hole punch “Infinity-O” camera design to the regular S10.

What features would you like the Galaxy Note 10 to have? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews