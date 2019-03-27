The Galaxy S10’s specs could best the Galaxy Note 10 in a surprising way

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the very best Android phones around – and its forthcoming 5G model might even boast better specs than the forthcoming Galaxy Note 10 in one key area, if recent rumours are to be believed.

According to a Slashgear report that cites an anonymous “source familiar the subject”, the Galaxy Note 10 could be getting a 6.66-inch Infinity-O display – a slight size bump compared to last year’s Galaxy Note 9, which sported a 6.4-inch screen.

That’s considerably larger than both the standard Galaxy S10 variant, which measures up at 6.1 inches, and the super-sized Galaxy S10 Plus at 6.4 inches.

However the Galaxy S10 5G could end up leading the premium Samsung pack in terms of size, as it features a whopping 6.7-inch display.

All three Galaxy S10 variants feature an Infinity-O ‘hole punch’ design and utilise AMOLED screens, though the S10 Plus and 5G S10 feature the Quad HD+ version of the technology, while the S10 proper gets what Samsung calls a ‘Dynamic AMOLED+’ panel.

It seems likely that Samsung will equip the Note 10 with the best display it has available to it, with the report adding that the South Korean chaebol is gunning for an 89% screen-to-body ratio and 505ppi (pixels-per-inch) sharpness on its 2019 flagship phablet.

New Galaxy Note devices are typically released in the autumn, with the Note 10’s launch tipped for Thursday, August 8 – though highly unconfirmed, that sounds about right given last year’s Note 9 Galaxy Unpacked event was held on August 9.

It also seems likely that the Galaxy Note 10 will offer a 5G model in select regions – or perhaps even be one of the first devices to ship with 5G as ‘standard’, given that mobile networks in many countries are expected to have rolled out the technology to customers by the time it’s released.

Related: Best smartphones

As always, it’s worth remembering that it’s still early days for Samsung’s next phablet – the S10 range has only recently been unveiled, after all – and all rumours could end up being more fiction than fact when the final Note 10 spec sheet is revealed later in the year.

Samsung isn’t the only Android manufacturer outing new super-phones this year, though, with the newly launched Huawei P30 Pro staking its claim for the best camera phone crown.

What do you want to see on the Galaxy Note 10? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.