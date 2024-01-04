Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Copilot keyboard button coming to all new Windows PCs this year

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has announced what it is calling the biggest change to the Windows keyboard in 30 years.

The company is adding a dedicated Copilot key to help launch Microsoft’s increasingly important AI experiences to all Windows hardware moving forward.

£100 off the Diablo IV Xbox Series X bundle

£100 off the Diablo IV Xbox Series X bundle

This fantastic deal on the Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4 is back! It’s £379.99, which is £100 off the asking price. It’s one hell of a deal.

  • Game
  • £100 off
  • £379.99
View Deal

The new PCs announced at CES next week will all feature the new key, as well as upcoming Microsoft Surface devices. The company says it is the first big change since the Windows button was introduced almost three decades ago.

“The introduction of the Copilot key marks the first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard in nearly three decades,” writes Microsoft marketing VP Yusuf Mehdi in a blog post announcing the change.

“We believe it will empower people to participate in the AI transformation more easily. The Copilot key joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard and when pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience to make it seamless to engage Copilot in your day to day.”

Microsoft says this is all part of making 2024 the year of the AI PC, which will unify AI experiences on the GPU, CPU, NPU and in the cloud. Copilot – which permeates the entire Windows experience and enables users to make requests to create an image, give me a summary, write an email or organise plans – is a key part of this.

“Over the last year, we have been at the forefront of this shift, innovating and improving our product experiences with Copilot, your everyday AI companion, at the center,” Mehdi added.

“From reinventing the way people search with Copilot in Bing, and unlocking productivity with Copilot for Microsoft 365, to reimagining how people get things done on the PC with Copilot in Windows, we’ve listened to feedback and doubled down to create an experience that helps people every day.”

You might like…

What is Windows Copilot? The Microsoft AI explained

What is Windows Copilot? The Microsoft AI explained

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Best Laptop 2024: The top 10 laptops around, hand-picked by our experts

Best Laptop 2024: The top 10 laptops around, hand-picked by our experts

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Microsoft announces AI Copilot is going Windows-wide

Microsoft announces AI Copilot is going Windows-wide

Chris Smith 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words