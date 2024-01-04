Copilot keyboard button coming to all new Windows PCs this year

Microsoft has announced what it is calling the biggest change to the Windows keyboard in 30 years.

The company is adding a dedicated Copilot key to help launch Microsoft’s increasingly important AI experiences to all Windows hardware moving forward.

The new PCs announced at CES next week will all feature the new key, as well as upcoming Microsoft Surface devices. The company says it is the first big change since the Windows button was introduced almost three decades ago.

“The introduction of the Copilot key marks the first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard in nearly three decades,” writes Microsoft marketing VP Yusuf Mehdi in a blog post announcing the change.

“We believe it will empower people to participate in the AI transformation more easily. The Copilot key joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard and when pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience to make it seamless to engage Copilot in your day to day.”

Microsoft says this is all part of making 2024 the year of the AI PC, which will unify AI experiences on the GPU, CPU, NPU and in the cloud. Copilot – which permeates the entire Windows experience and enables users to make requests to create an image, give me a summary, write an email or organise plans – is a key part of this.

“Over the last year, we have been at the forefront of this shift, innovating and improving our product experiences with Copilot, your everyday AI companion, at the center,” Mehdi added.

“From reinventing the way people search with Copilot in Bing, and unlocking productivity with Copilot for Microsoft 365, to reimagining how people get things done on the PC with Copilot in Windows, we’ve listened to feedback and doubled down to create an experience that helps people every day.”