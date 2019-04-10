The Galaxy A80 just dropped 3 crucial clues about the Galaxy S11

It’s no secret we here at Trusted Towers loved the Galaxy S10. So much so that we gave it 4.5/5 in our in-depth Galaxy S10 review.

The only thing we found a little disappointing about the S10 was its lack of any serious “wow” factor. Unlike competing flagships – such as the Huawei P30 Pro, which has the “world’s first quad-camera setup” – the S10 lacks any unique selling point and instead succeeds by delivering on all the fundamentals.

Which is why we got so excited about Samsung’s newly unveiled mid-ranger, the Galaxy A80. The A80 simultaneously launched in Milan and Bangkok on Wednesday, and unlike the S10 is chock-a-block full of never before seen hardware. This is awesome in its own right but it also gives us an inside look at what Samsung potentially has planned for its fabled 2020 flagship, the Galaxy S11.

Here are the three biggest clues we’ve spotted:

1. The Galaxy S11 could have an all-screen display

If there was one feature we didn’t like about the Galaxy S10’s design, it was the hole-punch notch. The notch awkwardly stamped the phone’s front camera into the top right hand-side of the S10’s screen. There are a number of great Galaxy S10 wallpapers that take advantage of the hole-punch design to comic effect, but it’s still an eyesore while gaming or watching videos on the phone.

The A80 fixes this issue and is the first Samsung phone to have a truly notch free, all-screen design. The S11 likely won’t use the same panel as the A80, which has a lower end 6.7-inch, Full HD+ resolution AMOLED screen. Samsung’s flagships tend to feature Quad HD resolutions. But we can’t help but hope the S11 has the same all screen design, where there’s no notch or awkward physical button taking up real estate that should be going to the phone’s display.

2. The Galaxy S11 could have a rotating camera

The A80’s custom camera setup is the main reason Samsung managed to give it such a luxurious, uninterrupted screen. The camera uses a nifty pop-up design. When you select the selfie mode in the camera app the back of the phone pops up by way of a motorised slider and three rear cameras rotate to face forward.

The S11 will inevitably have different camera modules to the A8, which combines 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 3D depth sensors. But we’d love it to have a similar rotating design, which on paper will radically improve selfie picture quality and make video chats look way better.

3. The Galaxy S11 could have 25W fast charging

Samsung phones aren’t slow pokes when it comes to fast charging but in recent years Galaxy phones’ charge times have fallen behind key rivals. This is because competing phones like the Huawei P30 Pro come with chargers with significantly higher wattage counts than Samsung’s. Which is why we can’t help but hope the inclusion of a super-fast 25W charger on the A80 is a sign of things to come on the Galaxy S11.

