Best Galaxy S10 Wallpapers: Embrace the hole-punch cutout in style

While they may not have been the first to the table, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 family of phones are popularising the hole-punch cutout.

Their ‘Infinity-O’ AMOLED screens all have a camera embedded in the top-right corner of the display, and as these sensors are entirely surrounded by pixels, the internet has risen to the task of incorporating the cutout into all manner of amazing and creative wallpapers.

Here are some of our favourites.

Samsung Galaxy S10e/S10 wallpapers

The likes of Honor’s View 20 may have beaten the S10 to the punch, with regards to a single hole-punch camera on the front, but the community has proven that Samsung’s phones are still the ones that really get tech heads excited.

Below is an assortment of wallpapers that cater to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e‘s single-sensor hole-punch design. Just remember that you’ll need to make sure you find the highest resolution wallpapers possible if you’re using the standard S10.

Unlike the smaller S10e, which features a Full HD+ (1080 x 2280) resolution panel, the larger S10’s 6.1-inch screen boasts a far sharper Quad HD+ (1440 x 3040) display.

If you fancy making your own punch-hole wallpaper, don’t forget that all of the Galaxy S10 displays conform to a 19:9 aspect ratio and, as they all use AMOLED panel, darker tones and colourful imagery are best-suited to the technology.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus wallpapers

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus‘ 6.4-inch screen may follow the same aspect ratio as its siblings, plus the same resolution as the standard S10 but its dual front-facing hole-punch camera setup welcomes different wallpapers the reveal in the setup’s distinctive pill-shaped form.

You can find all of these wallpapers and more on the dedicated r/S10Wallpapers subreddit that has cropped up on Reddit.

