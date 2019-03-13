Trending:

Best Galaxy S10 Wallpapers: Embrace the hole-punch cutout in style

Alex Walker-Todd

While they may not have been the first to the table, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 family of phones are popularising the hole-punch cutout.

Their ‘Infinity-O’ AMOLED screens all have a camera embedded in the top-right corner of the display, and as these sensors are entirely surrounded by pixels, the internet has risen to the task of incorporating the cutout into all manner of amazing and creative wallpapers.

Here are some of our favourites.

Samsung Galaxy S10e/S10 wallpapers

The likes of Honor’s View 20 may have beaten the S10 to the punch, with regards to a single hole-punch camera on the front, but the community has proven that Samsung’s phones are still the ones that really get tech heads excited.

Below is an assortment of wallpapers that cater to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e‘s single-sensor hole-punch design. Just remember that you’ll need to make sure you find the highest resolution wallpapers possible if you’re using the standard S10.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Baymax hole punch wallpaper

As popularised by YouTube tech guru Marques Brownlee, you can bring San Fransokyo’s beloved Baymax onto your phone with this friendly wallpaper | Source: u/JalepenoEggrolls

Samsung Galaxy S10 blue space wallpaper

Sure, this nebula scene doesn’t glorify the hole-punch, but the camera instead remains rather unobtrusive, plus it works across all models of S10 | Source: u/Johnyk23

Samsung Galaxy S10 circle game hole punch wallpaper

You just lost… again. Hold out your arm | Source: u/buckyrocks

Samsung Galaxy S10 Death Star hole punch wallpaper

“That’s no moon” | Source: u/tazzik82

Samsung Galaxy S10 Dr Mario hole punch wallpaper

Dr. Mario says, “Take a Chill pill” | Source: u/kjellolz

Samsung Galaxy S10 gun barrel hole punch wallpaper

Apparently, this wallpaper shows the view looking down the barrel of a 90mm M75 cannon, but it just gives us James Bond vibes | Source: u/OwThatHertz

Samsung Galaxy S10 iPhone XR hole punch wallpaper

Two phones for the price of one? | Source: u/thetechist07

Samsung Galaxy S10 Spider Verse wallpaper

Another great wallpaper for concealing the hole-punch, this one pulls you into the Spider-Verse too | Source: u/MrPirou

Samsung Galaxy S10 trypophobia hole punch wallpaper

Those with trypophobia might want to steer clear of this one | Source: u/minsiua

Unlike the smaller S10e, which features a Full HD+ (1080 x 2280) resolution panel, the larger S10’s 6.1-inch screen boasts a far sharper Quad HD+ (1440 x 3040) display.

If you fancy making your own punch-hole wallpaper, don’t forget that all of the Galaxy S10 displays conform to a 19:9 aspect ratio and, as they all use AMOLED panel, darker tones and colourful imagery are best-suited to the technology.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus wallpapers

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus‘ 6.4-inch screen may follow the same aspect ratio as its siblings, plus the same resolution as the standard S10 but its dual front-facing hole-punch camera setup welcomes different wallpapers the reveal in the setup’s distinctive pill-shaped form.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Bender hole punch wallpaper

One of the more popular wallpapers for the S10 Plus’ Infinity-O display features the alcohol-fuelled robot, Bender | Source: u/Kaifkhan97

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Wall E hole punch wallpaper

It should come as no surprise that pop culture robots make for great subjects when it comes to the S10 Plus’ binocular vision | Source: u/suhantm

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus more holes hole punch wallpaper

Which hole is it? Nobody can tell!? Crazy, right? -_- | Source: u/Mohzbd

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus KJU hole punch wallpaper

You too can enjoy the comforting gaze of North Korea’s Supreme Leader. He’s always there, always watching… | Source: u/DrZentron

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Horde hole punch wallpaper

Warcraft fans will no doubt appreciate this Horde-themed wallpaper created by Reddit user OrclordofOrcnor, but better yet, its layout is designed to highlight the S10 Plus’ front-facing cameras too | Source: u/OrclordofOrcnor

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus grille hole punch wallpaper

Another wallpaper built to cleverly conceal the S10 Plus’ distinctive pill-shaped notch | Source: u/subvisser

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Curiosity hole punch wallpaper

The Curiosity Mars rover far exceeded its intended lifespan on the Red Planet. Perhaps, by sticking it on your S10 Plus your phone will able to harness some of that reliability and longevity too | Source: u/oliver_21

You can find all of these wallpapers and more on the dedicated r/S10Wallpapers subreddit that has cropped up on Reddit.

