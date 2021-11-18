 large image

Free-to-play Smash Bros. rival revealed, starring Batman and Bugs Bunny

Ryan Jones
Warner Bros. has announced a new fighting game called MultiVersus, which will feature many iconic characters from pop culture.

The launch roster of characters will include Arya Stark, Batman, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, Superman, Tom & Jerry and more. It has also been confirmed that new characters will be added via updates in the future, so previously rumoured characters such as Gandalf may still make the cut.

MultiVersus looks to be taking inspiration from Nintendo’s Smash Bros. series, as players duke it out on a small platform, with each character featuring their own unique attacks. For example, a trailer shows Bugs Bunny burrowing underground, while Shaggy can hurl a sandwich at his opponents.

Each character will be voiced by their original voice actors, with Kevin Conroy as Batman, John DiMaggio as Jake the Dog and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. This is a big improvement on the recent Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl fighter, with the lack of voice acting ensuring that iconic characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants lacked personality.

There will also be many character-themed arenas, including the Batcave and the treehouse from Adventure Time.

Players will be able to team up in 2v2 matches, or fight in a 4-player free-for-all, just like in Nintendo’s own take on the fighting genre.

However, a major difference here is that MultiVersus will be free to play. It will instead be supported by in-game purchases, and while Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed what content will be purchasable, it’s likely to include new cosmetic items through battle passes.

MultiVersus will be available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC – there’s sadly no mention of a Nintendo Switch edition just yet. The new fighter will also support cross play and cross progression for all of its supported platforms, allowing you to swap between consoles without hassle.

MultiVersus is confirmed to launch in 2022, and will have playtests ahead of release which you can sign up to via this link.

