Fortnite Treasure Map Guide: Search Between a Covered Bridge, Waterfall, and the 9th Green

As the title suggests, this week sees players searching between a covered bridge, a waterfall, and the 9th green. But who even needs maps and overly-vague clues when you can just run straight to the prize?

When to Drop

Ideally, you should be looking to jump out with the intention of heading towards Lazy Links. This should give you enough time to scope out the surrounding area while making a beeline for the following section…

Go Past Lazy Links

Sail past Lazy Links on a Northeast bearing. You should aim to try and land at the back section of the house with the green roof, in the grid section G2.

Grab the Star

You should be able to spot a patch of ground with no grass behind the house. This is where the battle pass will appear. Just waltz up to the area, and when it pops, hold down the button and that’s the final map hunt of season 5 completed. When you’re done, leg it into the house and loot up just in case there’s anyone else in the area with the same idea.

Week 9 challenges saw players follow the treasure map found in Shifty Shafts, so if you’ve yet to complete that, time is running out. The same goes for the latest LTM’s pickaxe, For any other questions about Fortnite season 5, check out our ultimate Fortnite Season 5 hub.

