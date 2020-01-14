Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been delayed, but it’s still coming soon

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been delayed to April 10, 2020 to provide the development team more time to polish things before the eventual release.

Originally set to release exclusively for PS4 on March 3, the upcoming JRPG has received a sudden change to its release date. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on it.

Now, it will be launching on April 10, which is dangerously close to both Resident Evil 3 Remake and Cyberpunk 2077. These are three juggernauts that will no doubt be competing for the attention of gamers all around the world in a few month’s time.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date,” reads a statement from the development team.

“We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a hugely ambitious project, and we’d rather the studio has more time to craft something wonderful than throw something to the public before it’s ready, and should take all the time needed to ensure that. From what we’ve played, it’s pretty excellent.

“It’s far more than a simple remaster. Instead, Square Enix has transformed the 1997 experience into a much more complicated affair that takes full advantage of modern technology. Characters have more emotive layers, while locations spread out in countless directions, making them at times unrecognisable,” reads our hands-on preview.

Rumours are abound that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will only be a PS4 exclusive for a year, and will come to PC and other platforms shortly thereafter. We’d love to see this happen, but for the time being it’s a huge catch for Sony’s platform.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…