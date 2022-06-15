 large image

Fallout 5 is officially coming, but probably not for a long time

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Bethesda boss Todd Howard has confirmed that Fallout 5 is on the cards, but don’t expect to play it any time soon.

In an interview with IGN, Howard confirmed that Fallout 5 would be the company’s next game after Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.

When you sit down and work the likely timeline out, however, there’s likely to be a wait of up to a decade for the next mainline iteration of the company’s popular dystopian RPG-shooter series.

The company’s next release, Starfield, recently had its release date pushed back to 2023, which will have meant a total development period of more than 7 years.

Meanwhile, in this same interview, Howard confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 was only at the pre-production stage, despite the game having been announced in 2018. This all means that it’s likely still a good three to five years away from release.

If the real development work on Fallout 5 isn’t set to begin until 2025 at the earliest, we could be looking at a game that debuts towards the very end of the current generation of consoles, or even at the beginning of the next.

While the thought of embarking on a grand post-apocalyptic adventure on our Xbox Series Y holds a certain amount of exotic appeal – think of the likely detail on those exploding super mutant brains – a decade is an awful long time in gaming.

“They do take a while, I wish they came out faster, I really do,” conceded Howard. “We’re trying as hard as we can, but we want them to be as best as they can be for everybody.”

