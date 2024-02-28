Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Eufy launches self-sufficient 360-degree 4K camera

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anker smart home brand Eufy has launched the Eufy 4G LTE Cam S330, a completely self-sufficient 360-degree 4K camera that requires neither a power source nor Wi-Fi connectivity.

The S330 promises “off-the-grid freedom” thanks to the provision of an upgraded solar panel and a large 9,400 mAh battery, which enables it to stay juiced up indefinitely. Just two hours of sunlight will keep it ticking over, apparently. That might still sound sketchy for vitamin D-deprived UK users, but the S330’s battery will apparently last a whole month.

It doesn’t need to be within spitting distance – or any distance for that matter – of your Wi-Fi network either. It can hook up to the nearest 4G LTE mobile network, with a SIM card that will work across multiple major networks in the UK.

Eufy 4G LTE Cam S330

Eufy claims there’s no activation fee or contract for utilising this SIM card facility, but you will have to pay for your data after an initial 100MB trial amount has been used up. Apparently, it’ll eat up about 700MB a month. Wi-Fi connectivity is still included, for those who wish to use it, and there’s a 32GB SD card included

As for the business end of the Eufy 4G LTE Cam S330, it features a rotating 4K camera that uses AI Tracking to stay locked on to people and vehicles that it detects.

The camera itself can provide sufficient clarity to identify a license plate 30 feet away. It also comes with a 100-lumen spotlight that can help you to see up to 26 feet away at night. There’s two-way audio and an alarm function.

The Eufy 4G LTE Cam S330 is available to buy from the Eufy website right now, priced at £249/$249.99.

You might like…

Apple Car project is reportedly out of gas

Apple Car project is reportedly out of gas

Chris Smith 10 hours ago
Despite price hikes, here’s why Netflix may offer best value in streaming

Despite price hikes, here’s why Netflix may offer best value in streaming

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
iOS 18 release could be great news for all iPhone owners with iOS 17

iOS 18 release could be great news for all iPhone owners with iOS 17

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Here’s a first look at the new Nothing Phone (2a)

Here’s a first look at the new Nothing Phone (2a)

Adam Speight 13 hours ago
This is our first proper look at the Samsung Galaxy Ring

This is our first proper look at the Samsung Galaxy Ring

Max Parker 19 hours ago
iPhone 17 could finally get the upgrade we’ve all been waiting for

iPhone 17 could finally get the upgrade we’ve all been waiting for

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words