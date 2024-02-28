Eufy launches self-sufficient 360-degree 4K camera

Anker smart home brand Eufy has launched the Eufy 4G LTE Cam S330, a completely self-sufficient 360-degree 4K camera that requires neither a power source nor Wi-Fi connectivity.

The S330 promises “off-the-grid freedom” thanks to the provision of an upgraded solar panel and a large 9,400 mAh battery, which enables it to stay juiced up indefinitely. Just two hours of sunlight will keep it ticking over, apparently. That might still sound sketchy for vitamin D-deprived UK users, but the S330’s battery will apparently last a whole month.

It doesn’t need to be within spitting distance – or any distance for that matter – of your Wi-Fi network either. It can hook up to the nearest 4G LTE mobile network, with a SIM card that will work across multiple major networks in the UK.

Eufy claims there’s no activation fee or contract for utilising this SIM card facility, but you will have to pay for your data after an initial 100MB trial amount has been used up. Apparently, it’ll eat up about 700MB a month. Wi-Fi connectivity is still included, for those who wish to use it, and there’s a 32GB SD card included

As for the business end of the Eufy 4G LTE Cam S330, it features a rotating 4K camera that uses AI Tracking to stay locked on to people and vehicles that it detects.

The camera itself can provide sufficient clarity to identify a license plate 30 feet away. It also comes with a 100-lumen spotlight that can help you to see up to 26 feet away at night. There’s two-way audio and an alarm function.

The Eufy 4G LTE Cam S330 is available to buy from the Eufy website right now, priced at £249/$249.99.