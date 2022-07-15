Elipson expands Heritage range with the XLS11 speaker

Elipson has announced the latest addition to its Heritage range of speakers in the XLS11, joining the larger XLS15 as part of the series.

The XLS11 derives performance elements from the larger XLS15 into a more compact form factor for further flexibility when integrating the speakers into the home. Designed in Burgundy, France, the units give off a retro vibe but inside its cabinet lies a modern set-up, 3-way speaker with a bass reflex design and front-firing flared port.

There’s a brand new 2.2-inch domed drive unit that covers the midrange, while high frequencies are dealt with by 0.87-inch silk dome tweeter derived from Elipson’s flagship Prestige series. For the bass is another new driver in the form of an 8-inch unit that’s an evolution of the XLS15’s 12-inch woofer.

Adjustments can be made to the sound on the front of the speaker, the amplitude of the mid and high frequencies changed + or – 2dB “to allow for variables” in the listening room.

Elipson describes that both performance and musicality were key idea in the development of the XLS11 speaker, reflected in the speed and control of the drive units across the frequency range that hi-fi brand says gives “pleasure and enjoyment to all genres of music.”

There’s a dedicated stand, available at extra cost, to position the speaker at optimal height and angle for the perfect acoustic phasing. And the price of the speakers themselves? The XLS11 are priced at £1499.99 per pair, while the stands will cost at £249.99. They’re available to purchase now from Elipson Heritage speakers, or by contacting the UK distributor Avoke Ltd on 01628 857958.