EE rolls out fastest broadband yet with speeds up to 1.6 Gbps

EE has announced its fastest home broadband yet, with a Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps service rolling out to UK homes this summer.

The new broadband will be built on a gigabit+ capable full fibre network, with EE claiming it will provide average speeds that are 44x faster than Superfast Fibre.

EE hasn’t specified pricing for this new broadband service just yet, and has said more details will be revealed in “due course”. But you can register your interest to be notified of availability as soon as possible via their official website.

EE will also be launching new routers alongside its Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps service, including the Smart Hub Plus, which EE calls its most advanced router yet. With this new router, EE promises “best in class Wi-FI controls” allowing the user to prioritise bandwidth for specific devices and set parental controls so your children aren’t playing online games way past bedtime.

The new Smart Hybrid Connect will also become available this summer, which can work with the latest Smart Hubs to provide a backup internet connection to EE’s mobile network if your home broadband ever shuts down. Other new hardware options from EE include the Smart Hub and Smart Wi-Fi.

All of the new products will be made from up to 95% recycled plastic, with EE also confirming it will use recycled materials for its box packaging.

EE’s CEO, Marc Allera said: “As we create the UK’s most personal customer-focused brand, we continually look to bring truly innovative products and services to market to help our customers manage their increasingly busy households.”

“Whether it be working from home, gaming, or juggling the increasingly digital elements of everyday life – EE home broadband backed-up by EE’s award-winning mobile network will set the standard for broadband for years to come, offering customers the best experience and putting them in control of their home connectivity.”