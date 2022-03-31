E3 2022 cancelled with major revamp planned for 2023

The E3 2022 gaming expo has been completely cancelled. The organisers had planned another virtual conference, after earlier dropping plans for a return to a physical event due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Trade group the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) says the event, long regarded as the most important showcase in the gaming calendar, will be back in 2033 with a return to in-person festivities in Los Angeles.

The group says it’ll take the time to revamp the event for those attending and those following the action online. It promises a “reinvigorated showcase” with an “all-new format and interactive experience.”

The statement appears to anticipate questions over the long-term future of the expo, given Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo, as well as the major developers, have thrived with live streams announcing their new hardware, software and services during the last couple of years.

The statement the ESA provided to Trusted Reviews on Thursday reads: “E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations. We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022.

“Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience.

“We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023.”