The big E3 relaunch could happen without Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo

Gaming’s big three console manufacturers will not have a presence at the industry’s biggest annual showcase, according to a new report.

IGN sources say Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are skipping E3 2023. That’s unfortunate given this year’s event is the first to return to the in-person format in Los Angeles since the beginning of the pandemic.

While the absence of the console-maker might be an opportunity for smaller game developers to take centre stage, it would be a disappointment for the organisers and the legions of gaming fans who descend on the LA Convention Centre to get a glimpse at new titles.

While Xbox will be hosting a showcase in LA around the time of E3, it apparently won’t have a booth at the event itself. The publication speculates the recent Xbox lay-offs might have meant the need for some belt tightening. However, it still has plenty of massive titles to preview in 2023, including Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

“We place our showcase, like we always have done, at a time where hopefully it’s convenient for press and even consumers that are going to the E3 event, and that’s what we’re trying to do now,” Xbox gaming chief Phil Spencer told IGN.

Meanwhile, Nintendo’s reported absence might be a little more surprising considering its history of appearing at the event alongside its Nintendo Direct streams. Sony ditched E3 in 2019 and hasn’t had a chance to come back since. However, that won’t happen in 2023 either, according to today’s report.

The event organiser ReedPop told IGN in a statement that it is aiming to reshape the event with a brand new format, and is still working on finalising the line-up of attendees.

Is said: “As we spent much of 2022 refining how E3 2023 would take shape, reflecting on the feedback we solicited, we did not send a single contract to an exhibitor until the start of this month. We have received a tremendous amount of interest and verbal commitments from many of the biggest companies in the industry, and when we are ready to announce the exhibitors we are confident it will be a lineup that will make the trip to Los Angeles well worth it for the industry and consumers alike.”