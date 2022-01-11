Dying Light 2 system requirements: Here are the PC specs you need

The Dying Light 2 system requirements have been officially revealed ahead of the 4 February 2022 release date, so we’ve listed them all here to help you get your PC ready.

So whether you want to know the minimum specs, or what kind of components you need for the ultimate Full HD experience with ray tracing activated, keep reading for the full breakdown.

Minimum requirements (ray tracing off)

Performance Full HD at 30fps Quality Low Operating system Windows 7 Processor (AMD) Ryzen 3 2300X Processor (Intel) Intel Core i3-9100 Memory 8GB Graphics card (AMD) Radeon RX 560 4GB Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti Hard-drive space 60GB

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has interestingly split up up the system requirements with ray tracing turned on and off, with the advanced light-rendering technology proving to be very taxing on a PC.

Still, if you’re happy to play without ray tracing, and just want to know the minimum PC specs are, then check out the table above, which should allow you to play the game in 1080p at 30fps with low graphics settings.

The CPU requirements are surprisingly steep here, so you’ll need a fairly up-to-date processor. But all of the other components look pretty reasonable, so long as you’ve got 60GB of space on your hard drive.

Minimum requirements (ray tracing on)

Performance Full HD at 30fps Quality Low RT Operating system Windows 10 Processor (AMD) Ryzen 5 3600X Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-8600K Memory 16GB Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB Hard-drive space 60GB

Dying Light 2 supports ray tracing, but only if you purchase an Nvidia GPU. Interestingly, Techland has suggested opting for the RTX 2070 instead of the RTX 2060 for the minimum ray tracing performance. This likely means the company isn’t confident that an RTX 3060 will be able to hit 30fps with ray tracing activated.

Unfortunately, the jump up to ray tracing also means you’re going to need a more powerful CPU. Techland recommends at least an Intel Core i5-8600K or Ryzen 5 3600X, which are both fairly modern chips.

You’re also going to need to double the amount of RAM to 16GB, emphasising once again that ray tracing is extremely taxing on gaming PCs.

Recommended requirements (ray tracing off)

Performance Full HD at 60fps Quality High Operating system Windows 10 Processor (AMD) Ryzen 5 3600X Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-8600K Memory 16GB Graphics card (AMD) RX Vega 56 8GB Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB Hard-drive space 60GB

If you want Dying Light 2 to look as good as possible in Full HD, but don’t want to bother with ray tracing, then this is the system requirements table you need to check out.

The required specs here are very similar to the previous, with identical CPU and RAM recommendations. The only difference here is that you don’t need a ray tracing compatible GPU, so you can opt for the more affordable Nvidia RTX 2060 or RX Vega 56 graphics cards.

This means that the recommended specs for playing in Full HD are actually more affordable than the minimum specs for ray tracing. I reckon this will be the best build for the majority of gamers who plan on gaming in 1080p.

Recommended requirements (ray tracing on)

Performance Full HD at 60fps Quality High RT Operating system Windows 10 Processor (AMD) Ryzen 7 3700X Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-8600K Memory 16GB Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB Hard-drive space 60GB

For those of you who want the absolute best Full HD performance, while also having the GPU-intensive ray tracing feature activated, you’re going to need a very powerful rig.

Techland is recommending that you opt for the Nvidia RTX 3080, which is one of the most powerful (and expensive!) graphics cards currently on the market. It’s also extremely to find in stock due to the ongoing chip shortage. But if you want to play Dying Light 2 in Full HD at 60fps with ray tracing activated, this is apparently the GPU to go for.

The AMD CPU recommendation has also been upped to the Ryzen 7 3700X, although the Intel option has fortunately remained at the Core i5-8600K. This means the only component you’re going to need to spend a lot of money on here is the GPU.

Strangely, Techland hasn’t given any PC spec recommendations for playing Dying Light 2 in Quad HD or 4K. Judging by the existing system requirements, it’s probably going to be difficult to play this game in Ultra HD, especially if you plan on activating ray tracing.

Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more upcoming coverage on Dying Light 2 Stay Human.