DJI has officially announced the DJI Pocket 2. The Pocket 2 is the successor to the Osmo. It features a number of design and performance upgrades to make it on paper DJI’s most powerful and portable stabilised mini camera yet.

The DJI Pocket 2 features a lightweight, modular design. Weighing in at just 117g, the camera can slip into your pocket so it’s always at hand. The device is versatile, too. There’s a base plate you can remove to attach accessories, and the Pocket 2 can be hooked up to your phone, operated remotely or used as a stand alone device depending on how you’d like to use it.

The 2 is packed with a larger, more powerful 1/1.7” sensor than its predecessor for better quality images. The sensor is paired with a 20mm f1.8 lens for a wide, cinematic look, ideal for vlogging. The camera is capable of capturing photos in 16MP or 64MP (depending on your mode), along with videos in 4K/60fps to record all the little details in vivid HDR.

The three-axis gimbal offers smooth and stable footage, while the new up to 8x zoom feature allows users to get up close and personal with their subject.

The focus system has been given an update, too. The Hybrid 2.0 AF blend of phase and contrast detection allows users to lock onto and track moving subjects faster and more accurately than that on the Osmo Pocket, while the new DJI Matrix Stereo audio system uses four mics to record crisp, immersive sound. There’s also an optional wind noise reduction setting to keep the audio clear in noisy, outdoor settings.

The camera includes pre-programmed shooting modes to produce visually stunning content quickly and easily.

These include Pro Mode for control over ISO, shutter speed, EV and focus, ActiveTrack 3.0 to keep a subject in frame automatically, Slow Motion with max settings of 8x at 1080p, three time-lapse settings with varying effects, 180-degree and 3×3 Panoramas, Livestreaming directly to Facebook, Youtube or RTMP, and Story Mode with preset camera movements, colour profiles and music for instant sharing to social media.

There’s also Fast Wake to switch the camera on instantly, Drop Aware to take preventative measures when the gimbal is sensed falling and Pause Recording to quickly pause video when needed.

“We listened to our customers’ feedback and adapted the iconic design and form factor while raising the bar for the camera system”, said DJI president Roger Luo.

“Pocket 2 brings an improved audio experience, as well as wider expandability. Whether you are out and about capturing everyday stories or a vlogger who requires more creative flair, the built-in intelligent features and different video templates allow anyone to create cinematic and engaging content. Everyone and anyone can shoot a video, but Pocket 2 can help you capture footage like a pro, taking your visual storytelling skills to a whole new level”.

The DJI Pocket 2 is available from October 31 and comes in two packages. The DJI Pocket 2 with the Mini Control Stick and tripod mount is priced at £339, while the DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo, which includes all of that, along with a wide-angle lens, wireless microphone and windscreen, do-it-all handle and micro tripod will cost you £469.

The Pocket 2 is available to buy from store.dji.com and authorised retail partners.

