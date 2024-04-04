Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Disney+ password sharing is off to Never Never Land – here’s when

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Disney has been saying for a while that it plans to follow Netflix’ lead and stamp out password sharing across its streaming service.

Now we’ve got a better idea of just how numbered those halcyon streaming days are. Disney boss Bob Iger says the effort will begin in earnest this June. Bummer.

Half-price unlimited data SIM is just £17.50

Half-price unlimited data SIM is just £17.50

For the first six months of this EE Unlimited Data SIM, you can get 50% off the price. It’s just £17.50 for the first six months of the two-year contract.

  • EE
  • Six-months half-price
  • £17.50
View Deal

It’ll begin in a few countries, Iger says, but by September all subscribers will need to comply with whatever new rules the company puts in place.

If it’s anything like Netflix, Disney will allow account holders to add extra members outside of the household to their streaming account, for a set fee.

“In June, we’ll be launching our first real foray into password-sharing, just a few countries in a few markets,” Iger told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday “But then it will grow significantly with a full rollout in September.”

Disney has been slowly laying the groundwork for the change. In February, it outlined new rules on sharing passwords with users who don’t live at the same address.

On its Hulu app, Disney published new guidance saying: “Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.”

At that point Iger said the company was exploring the best way to enable paying subscribers to continue sharing their accounts with friends and family. He said whatever tactic is deployed will be geared at driving monetisation of those viewers who currently aren’t paying.

Disney doesn’t have much choice but to ensure password sharing comes to an end if D+ will ever become profitable for the entertainment giant. The company was losing $4 billion a year through streaming at one point.

The situation has improved significantly, but largely because it stopped spending hundreds of millions on objectively terrible Marvel shows like She Hulk: Attorney At Law. Thank God.

You might like…

Google’s Find My Device network launch may finally be imminent

Google’s Find My Device network launch may finally be imminent

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Galaxy S25 could have even more Google AI smarts

Galaxy S25 could have even more Google AI smarts

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
Nothing teases new earphones, tipped for two more phones in 2024

Nothing teases new earphones, tipped for two more phones in 2024

Jon Mundy 12 hours ago
Spotify set for second price hike in under a year – report

Spotify set for second price hike in under a year – report

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Apple working on in-home robot in search for next big thing – report

Apple working on in-home robot in search for next big thing – report

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Apple Pencil 3 could be squeezable, according to iOS 17.5 beta

Apple Pencil 3 could be squeezable, according to iOS 17.5 beta

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words