Denon A-Series, X-Series and S-Series: all the new receivers and amplifiers explained

AV firm Denon has taken the covers off its latest range of AV receivers and amplifiers, featuring compatiblity with premium audio formats and support for 8K resolutions.

The new receivers and amplifiers have been tuned “meticulously” by a Denon Sound Master to present Denon’s “signature craftmanship and sound design”. You’ll find support for 3D formats in Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Auro 3D included across several of the new receivers, with most of them also featuring Denon’s HEOS technology to create a multi-room set-up for streaming audio to other compatible HEOS devices.

Set-up with the new models is described as being easier than before thanks to a new HD graphical user interface with Denon’s award-winning set-up assistant in tow.

The AVR-X2800H, AVR-X3800H, and AVR-S970H go on sale October 2022, while the AVR-X4800H and AVC-A1H will be available in early 2023.

A-Series

AVC-A1H / AVR-A1H

£5,999 / €6,499 / $6,499

15 channels of amplification

HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Dirac Live (future update)

The AVC-A1H arrives as the latest model in Denon’s class-leading range of AV amplifiers. It boasts 15 channels of amplification, Denon’s most powerful transformer and a hefty, “high-rigidity” construction. Dirac Live functionality will be available in a future update.

X-Series

AVC-X4800H / AVR-X4800H

£1,999 / €2,399 / $2499

9.4-channel

8K support

200W per channel

HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Dirac Live (future update)

The X4800H features up to nine channels of amplification and can support use of four subwoofers for some hefty bass playback. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro 3D are all covered and like the other compatible models mentioned on this list, Dirac Live support is coming in a software update.

AVC-X3800H / AVR-X3800H

£1,499 / €1,699 / $1699

9.4-channel

8K support

180W per channel

HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Dirac Live (future update)

Broadly covers the same feature set as the X4800H with its 8K support and 3D audio. Supports the same channel count but features less power per channel. Like the AVC models above, Dirac Live is described as arriving in an update down the line. This model, the X4800H and A1H all have models with the AVC prefix, which means they don’t come with a FM tuner.

AVR-X2800H – AVR-X2800H DAB

£869 / €969 / $1199 – £899 / €999

7.2-channel

95W per channel

HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Two versions of the X2800H are listed, one with DAB digital radio support and the other without, giving customers a choice as well as small price difference (£30 / €30). These models cater to medium-sized rooms with HDMI 2.1 connectivity presenting three 8K inputs and support for higher video resolutions and refresh rates.

S-Series

AVR-S970H

£799 / €969 / $899

7.2-channel

145W per channel

HDMI 2.1 connectivity

the most affordable receiver of the lot, the specification appears to be similar to the X2800H except it offers more power per channel. There’s usual mention of HDMI 2.1 connectivity and compatibility with “higher video resolution and refresh rates“.