 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Denon A-Series, X-Series and S-Series: all the new receivers and amplifiers explained

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

AV firm Denon has taken the covers off its latest range of AV receivers and amplifiers, featuring compatiblity with premium audio formats and support for 8K resolutions.

The new receivers and amplifiers have been tuned “meticulously” by a Denon Sound Master to present Denon’s “signature craftmanship and sound design”. You’ll find support for 3D formats in Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Auro 3D included across several of the new receivers, with most of them also featuring Denon’s HEOS technology to create a multi-room set-up for streaming audio to other compatible HEOS devices.

Set-up with the new models is described as being easier than before thanks to a new HD graphical user interface with Denon’s award-winning set-up assistant in tow.

The AVR-X2800H, AVR-X3800H, and AVR-S970H go on sale October 2022, while the AVR-X4800H and AVC-A1H will be available in early 2023.

A-Series

AVC-A1H / AVR-A1H

Denon avr A1H
  • £5,999 / €6,499 / $6,499
  • 15 channels of amplification
  • HDMI 2.1 connectivity
  • Dirac Live (future update)

The AVC-A1H arrives as the latest model in Denon’s class-leading range of AV amplifiers. It boasts 15 channels of amplification, Denon’s most powerful transformer and a hefty, “high-rigidity” construction. Dirac Live functionality will be available in a future update.

X-Series

AVC-X4800H / AVR-X4800H

Denon AVC X4800H
  • £1,999 / €2,399 / $2499
  • 9.4-channel
  • 8K support
  • 200W per channel
  • HDMI 2.1 connectivity
  • Dirac Live (future update)

The X4800H features up to nine channels of amplification and can support use of four subwoofers for some hefty bass playback. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro 3D are all covered and like the other compatible models mentioned on this list, Dirac Live support is coming in a software update.

AVC-X3800H / AVR-X3800H

Denon avc x3800H
  • £1,499 / €1,699 / $1699
  • 9.4-channel
  • 8K support
  • 180W per channel
  • HDMI 2.1 connectivity
  • Dirac Live (future update)

Broadly covers the same feature set as the X4800H with its 8K support and 3D audio. Supports the same channel count but features less power per channel. Like the AVC models above, Dirac Live is described as arriving in an update down the line. This model, the X4800H and A1H all have models with the AVC prefix, which means they don’t come with a FM tuner.

AVR-X2800H – AVR-X2800H DAB

Denon AVR X2800H
  • £869 / €969 / $1199 – £899 / €999
  • 7.2-channel
  • 95W per channel
  • HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Two versions of the X2800H are listed, one with DAB digital radio support and the other without, giving customers a choice as well as small price difference (£30 / €30). These models cater to medium-sized rooms with HDMI 2.1 connectivity presenting three 8K inputs and support for higher video resolutions and refresh rates.

S-Series

AVR-S970H

Denon AVR S970H
  • £799 / €969 / $899
  • 7.2-channel
  • 145W per channel
  • HDMI 2.1 connectivity

the most affordable receiver of the lot, the specification appears to be similar to the X2800H except it offers more power per channel. There’s usual mention of HDMI 2.1 connectivity and compatibility with “higher video resolution and refresh rates“.

You might like…

Google Pixel Watch tipped to go big on watch faces

Google Pixel Watch tipped to go big on watch faces

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
iPhone 15 Pro tipped for super-fast Thunderbolt 4 connector

iPhone 15 Pro tipped for super-fast Thunderbolt 4 connector

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Motorola Razr 2022 looks to be headed to international waters

Motorola Razr 2022 looks to be headed to international waters

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
OnePlus 11 Pro spec leak suggests improved zoom, alert slider and more

OnePlus 11 Pro spec leak suggests improved zoom, alert slider and more

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Google plotting format war with Dolby Atmos and Vision – report

Google plotting format war with Dolby Atmos and Vision – report

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Logitech G Cloud handheld with Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now fully revealed

Logitech G Cloud handheld with Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now fully revealed

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.