Dark Mode: The popular apps you should try dark mode on right now

Dark mode is one of the most in-demand features of 2019, and for good reason. By inverting the colours on your screen, you can put less strain on your eyes, improve the readability of text and even save battery if your handset has an OLED display.

We’ve compiled a list of popular apps for Android and iOS that offer a dark mode, and included instructions on how to enable the feature. Scroll further down the page for a roundup of apps that we’re expecting to get some form of dark mode very soon.

Facebook Messenger

Facebook brought dark mode to its Messenger app in April 2019. It began as a hidden Easter egg that was activated when you hit the crescent moon emoji in a Messenger chat, but it has now become a proper feature.

Facebook Messenger’s dark mode plunges your screen into black and grey, and the theme is significantly easier on the eyes in low light situations than Messenger’s usual blue and white glare.

How to enable Facebook Messenger dark mode:

Tap your profile picture in the top left corner of the app

Tap the dark mode toggle

Twitter

Twitter has had a dark mode since 2016, but like many things on Twitter, it’s been the subject of complaints for a while. Most frustrations stem from the fact that the background colour is a deep blue grey rather than true black. This is crucial, as it prevents OLED screens from switching their pixels off completely, meaning it doesn’t allow you to save battery life.

Twitter is now working on three different dark mode options: Dim, Lights Out and Automatic Dark Mode. Dim is the name for the original dark mode, while Lights Out is a true, battery-saving black. Automatic Dark Mode allows user to toggle between light and dark mode depending on the time.

How to enable Twitter dark mode:

Tap on your icon in the top left corner of the screen

Tap the lightbulb icon

YouTube

YouTube introduced a dark theme to iOS in January 2018, but Android users had to wait until September to receive the update. Dark theme transforms YouTube’s bright white background into a more muted dark grey, which is far better for streaming videos late at night.

How to enable YouTube dark mode:

Tap your icon in the top right corner of the screen

Tap Settings

Tap the ‘dark theme’ toggle

Google Maps

Google Maps doesn’t have a traditional dark mode, but the app does have a night theme for when you need help navigating the streets after sunset. The feature automatically switches itself on in the evening, but it’s possible to turn your map grey manually.

How to enable Google Maps dark mode:

Tap the hamburger menu in the top left corner of the app

Tap ‘Settings’

Tap ‘Navigation’

Scroll down to ‘Map display’ and tap ‘Night’

Slack

Slack brought Dark Mode to our phones in March 2019. The feature flips your group chats from white with black text to dark grey with white, allowing you to stay in touch with your colleagues long into the night if you really need to.

How to enable Slack dark mode:

Tap to open the menu in the top right corner of the app

Tap ‘Settings’

Tap ‘Dark Mode’

Google Chrome

Night mode is currently in beta testing for Google Chrome. However, if you’re impatient to see what could be coming, Android users can access the feature early by following the steps below.

How to enable Google Chrome dark mode:

Paste ‘chrome://flags/#enable-android-night-mode’ into the address bar

Open the dropdown menu below ‘Android Chrome UI dark mode’ and choose to enable the feature

Tap ‘Relaunch Now’

Go to ‘Settings’

Tap on the ‘Dark Mode’ toggle

Firefox

Firefox added dark mode to its iOS app toward the end of 2017 to reduce brightness as you browse. Unfortunately, Android users are still waiting for an update to bring ‘Night Mode’ to their phones.

How to install dark mode for Firefox:

Tap the hamburger menu at the bottom of the screen

Tap ‘Enable Night Mode’

Amazon Kindle

Amazon first introduced a dark mode to its Kindle Paperwhite in 2018 but you can easily access this feature on the Amazon Kindle app for Android and iOS. The dark theme only affects the main interface of the app, but you can also bring any ebook into dark mode with you by tapping the ‘Aa’ icon above the book, tapping ‘colour’ and choosing ‘black’ from the dropdown menu.

How to enable Amazon Kindle dark mode:

Tap ‘more’

Tap ‘settings’

Tap ‘colour theme’

Tap ‘dark’

Google Calendar

One of the key features of Android Q will be the system-wide Dark Theme, and Google is currently working to bring a dark mode to its most popular apps. Google Calendar’s dar mode is primarily dark grey, with pops of colour for dates and events. This makes checking your Calendar in bed easier on the eyes.

How to enable Google Calendar dark mode:

Tap ‘settings’

Tap ‘general’

Finally, tap ‘theme’

Google Keep

Google Keep’s dark mode has a similar scheme.

How to enable Google Keep dark mode:

Enter settings

Tap ‘enable dark mode’

Android Messages

Dark mode was brought to Android Messages in August 2018. The app can take your inbox from white with pastel icons to dark grey with contrasting coloured icons in seconds.

How to enable Android Messages dark mode:

Tap the hamburger menu in the top right corner of the screen

Tap ‘enable dark mode’ in the dropdown menu

Reddit

Reddit introduced its dark mode in May 2018 but there are actually multiple ways to go about turning your screen black. Reddit offers a range of themes in its settings including Alien Blue, Mint, Night, Pony and Trees, as well as an Auto Night Mode that inverts the colours automatically depending on the time of day. That being said, if you’re looking to toggle quickly between dark and light, follow the steps below.

How to enable Reddit dark mode:

Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen

Tap on the moon icon at the bottom of the pullout menu

Twitch

Twitch added a dark mode in January 2019. The feature takes the theme from white to a very dark grey and mutes the app’s familiar purple, switching it out for a slightly darker shade, and lowering the contrast.

How to enable Twitch dark mode:

Tap your profile image in the top right of the app

Tap the gear icon

Select ‘Enable Dark Mode’

Google News

Google News is another app that has a dark mode that only affects the main interface, rather than extending to all of the app’s content.

How to enable Google News dark mode:

Tap your profile picture in the top right corner

Tap ‘settings’

Tap ‘Dark Theme’

Wikipedia

Wikipedia introduced its dark theme in 2017, which is good because… well, we’re all familiar with Wikipedia. The app actually comes with two options – dark and black – so you can decide how dark you want to go and choose which one feels best for you.

How to enable Wikipedia dark mode:

Tap the three lines in the top left corner of the app

Tap ‘settings’

Choose out of ‘dark’ and ‘black’

Viber

Viber’s dark mode arrived in March. Tapping on the toggle turns the white background to a very dark blue grey, and the light grey and blue text bubbles to a much more muted dark grey and blue.

How to enable Viber dark mode:

Tap ‘more’

Tap ‘settings’

Tap ‘appearance’

Tap on the ‘Dark Mode’ toggle

Periscope

Twitter’s live streaming app received a dark mode of its own way back in 2016. ‘Night Mode’ takes the screen from a bright white to a true black, reducing the strain on your eyes when you’re watching videos late at night. This should also bring power-saving benefits on phones with OLED screens, which is always a bonus when you’re doing something as battery-consuming as streaming video.

How to enable Periscope dark mode:

Tap the people icon at the top of the screen

Tap the profile icon in the top right corner

Select ‘Settings’

Tap the ‘Night Mode’ toggle to turn the feature on and off

Accuweather

Accuweather also brought its dark theme to our screens pretty early, with the feature dropping in 2016. The app turns largely white sections of the app dark grey, but it does keep the bright images of the sky at the top of the screen.

How to enable Accuweather dark mode:

Tap the three dots in the top right corner of the app

Tap ‘settings’

Tap ‘theme’

Tap ‘dark’

There are a handful of apps rumoured to be getting a dark mode soon. WhatsApp users have been asking for a dark mode for a while now and the company is rumoured to be working on it right now. In the meantime, you can reduce the strain on your eyes by changing the background colour on your chats to black.

In April, the VP of OneNote also revealed that the Microsoft app would be getting a dark mode soon, and that the feature is currently in testing.