Google will finally introduce a system-wide dark mode in Android Q, and the company gave us a sneak peek at the much-requested feature at its developers conference.

Its official name is actually ‘Dark Theme’, but we think the majority of people are going to keep referring to it as ‘Dark Mode’.

Users have been requesting a system-wide dark mode for generations at this point, so the fact that it’s set to be a native part of Android Q is a great bit of news.

As you can see above, when you activate it, the Android user interface will switch from white to black.

Google is also working on making all of its apps dark mode-compatible, and they’ll switch from light to black as soon as you activate dark mode on your phone. The developers behind third-party apps are being encouraged to follow Google’s lead.

“Android Q offers a new Dark theme that applies to both the Android system UI and apps running on the device,” Google says. Its apparent benefits are listed below:

Can reduce power usage, particularly on OLEDs

Improves visibility for users with low vision and those who are sensitive to bright light

Makes it easier for anyone to use a device in a low-light environment

“Your OLED display is one of the most power-hungry components in your phone, so by lighting up less pixels, we’ll save you battery,” Google said.

If you use a Pixel phone, you’ll be able to activate it by turning on Battery Saver. For other handsets, you’ll be able to tun on dark mode either by tapping a dedicated Quick Settings tile, or by going to Settings > Display > Theme.

