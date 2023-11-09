Creative Aurvana Ace and Aurvana Ace 2 MEMS earphones announced

Creative has announced the Aurvana Ace and Aurvana Ace 2, two sets of true wireless earphones featuring solid-state all-silicon MEMS-based drivers.

Existing headphones use decades-old manufacturing techniques to produce their drivers. MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System) essentially employs microfabrication techniques more commonly used in semiconductor production to produce tiny, uniform drivers.

The Solid-State Drivers installed in the Creative Aurvana Ace and Aurvana Ace 2 come from Californian company xMEMS, and they use piezos and silicon in place of magnets and coils. These are supplemented by 10mm Dynamic Drivers.

The result is said to be more efficient and much more responsive. Both the Creative Aurvana Ace and Aurvana Ace 2 use this technology to delivery a wider frequency range of between 5 Hz and 40 KHz, which apparently results in a more immersive and lifelike sound.

Both sets of true wireless earphones support and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Ambient Mode utilising six built-in microphones. in terms of codec support, both include the LC3 Codec for superior wireless audio quality, as well as SBC, AAC, AptX, and AptX Adaptive.

They also boast a claimed 24 hours of battery life through the bundled case. In design terms, both also feature IPX5 water resistance certification.

So what’s the difference? The Creative Aurvana Ace 2 features more adaptive ANC, with the ability to adjust noise cancellation levels in real-time based on environmental conditions.

The Ace 2 also adds Qualcomm aptX Lossless support to the codec list, which enables a CD-like 16-bit / 44.1 kHz playback experience with appropriate source material.

There’s also a slight difference in the finish of each set, with the Creative Aurvana Ace offergin a sleek matte black finish with a hint of copper, while Creative Aurvana Ace 2 boasts a smoked translucent design with a copper highlight.

Pre-orders for the Creative Aurvana Ace and Aurvana Ace 2 go live November 10. The Creative Aurvana Ace will be priced at $129.99, while the Creative Aurvana Ace will cost $149.99. We don’t have news on UK pricing as yet.