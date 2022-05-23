 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Corsair’s first laptop is going to be exclusively powered by AMD

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Corsair is bringing out its first-ever gaming laptop that will be exclusively powered by Ryzen and Radeon chipsets.

The new Corsair Voyager is the first Corsair gaming laptop to come to market. It is partnering with AMD and the AMD Advantage programme and it will feature the latest Ryzen 6000-series processors and Radeon RX 6000-series graphics.

The laptop was first announced during the AMD Computex keynote and has been touted as a ‘truly mobile streaming solution’ by AMD’s Frank Azor.

The laptop will have a 16-inch display using WQHD+ technology, as well as a 2960×1440 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

We don’t know much more about the overall design, though we do know that there are 10 easy-access customisable S-key shortcut buttons, according to reports from The Verge. These S-keys will be powered by Elgato Stream Deck software, which suggests that they will work best during live streams or during Zoom calls.

The Corsair Vogayer laptop the s-key board on the top

These keys should also be accessible even when the laptop lid is closed, according to the same The Verge article, which will allow users to check out the battery before starting up the device.

It will also have an RGB backlit full-sized keyboard as well as a 1080p FHD webcam, and a very large looking trackpad.

It seems that the laptop will come in two flavours when it comes to CPU, Ryzen 7 6800HS or Ryzen 9 6900HS. Both of which will come with Radeon 6800M GPU. The laptop can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB storage and it comes with two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a USB-C, a USB 3.2 Type-A, one SDXC card reader and one 3.5mm audio jack.

You can check out the video from Corsair about the new Corsair Voyager gaming laptop just below:

You might like…

Xiaomi’s partnered with Leica to take on the iPhone and Pixel

Xiaomi’s partnered with Leica to take on the iPhone and Pixel

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: All you need to know about the Zen 4 processors

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: All you need to know about the Zen 4 processors

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Spanish Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney 2 days ago
How to watch the Premier League final day: Where to stream the games in the UK

How to watch the Premier League final day: Where to stream the games in the UK

Max Parker 3 days ago
Trusted Recommends: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones and VW230ES projector get five stars

Trusted Recommends: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones and VW230ES projector get five stars

Kob Monney 3 days ago
Qualcomm’s Wireless AR Smart Viewer design features the Snapdragon XR2

Qualcomm’s Wireless AR Smart Viewer design features the Snapdragon XR2

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.