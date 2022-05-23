Corsair’s first laptop is going to be exclusively powered by AMD

Corsair is bringing out its first-ever gaming laptop that will be exclusively powered by Ryzen and Radeon chipsets.

The new Corsair Voyager is the first Corsair gaming laptop to come to market. It is partnering with AMD and the AMD Advantage programme and it will feature the latest Ryzen 6000-series processors and Radeon RX 6000-series graphics.

The laptop was first announced during the AMD Computex keynote and has been touted as a ‘truly mobile streaming solution’ by AMD’s Frank Azor.

The laptop will have a 16-inch display using WQHD+ technology, as well as a 2960×1440 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

We don’t know much more about the overall design, though we do know that there are 10 easy-access customisable S-key shortcut buttons, according to reports from The Verge. These S-keys will be powered by Elgato Stream Deck software, which suggests that they will work best during live streams or during Zoom calls.

These keys should also be accessible even when the laptop lid is closed, according to the same The Verge article, which will allow users to check out the battery before starting up the device.

It will also have an RGB backlit full-sized keyboard as well as a 1080p FHD webcam, and a very large looking trackpad.

It seems that the laptop will come in two flavours when it comes to CPU, Ryzen 7 6800HS or Ryzen 9 6900HS. Both of which will come with Radeon 6800M GPU. The laptop can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB storage and it comes with two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a USB-C, a USB 3.2 Type-A, one SDXC card reader and one 3.5mm audio jack.

You can check out the video from Corsair about the new Corsair Voyager gaming laptop just below: