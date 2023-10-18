Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Chrome will soon correct your URL typos on iOS and Android

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google is rolling out a handy feature in its Chrome web browser that will pick up on typos and suggest web pages when you mis-type a URL.

We’ve all been in that annoying situation where we type out a lengthy web address on our phones, only to miss out or insert an incorrect letter. The resulting incomprehension from your chosen web browser feels downright odd, especially when a general search using the very same text field can produce almost telepathic responses.

Google is finally fixing that. In a blog post issued on Tuesday, Google confirmed that the detection of typos and website URL suggestions is now rolling out to Android and iOS. This follows the features initial introduction to Chrome on desktop back in May.

The company explains that “This will help people with dyslexia, language learners or anyone who makes typos get to the content they’re looking for faster.”

Indeed, this new Chrome feature was announced as one of a selection of new accessibility-focused features from Google. There’s also a new identity attribute for disabled-owned businesses in Google Maps, as well as clear wheelchair-accessible business indicators in Maps for Android Auto.

Google Maps is rolling out accessible walking routes, so you can request stair-free walking routes.

Elsewhere, Google is bringing fresh screen reader capabilities to Lens in Maps, which provide auditory feedback of the places around you for blind or low-vision users. Assistant Routines is becoming easier to use by those with cognitive differences and disabilities.

Finally, Google talks of a more accessible camera in its Pixel phones. The Magnifier app does exactly what its name suggests, letting you use the default camera app to zoom in on something as you would using a physical magnifying glass. It’s available now for the Pixel 5 and up, though the £1,749 Pixel Fold isn’t included. Awkward.

You might like…

How to watch England vs Italy on free TV in the UK

How to watch England vs Italy on free TV in the UK

Max Parker 17 hours ago
Nvidia gives GeForce Now an unwelcome price hike

Nvidia gives GeForce Now an unwelcome price hike

Ryan Jones 17 hours ago
Apple’s new Pencil fixes a major issue, but don’t expect loads of new features

Apple’s new Pencil fixes a major issue, but don’t expect loads of new features

Max Parker 19 hours ago
M3 MacBooks may launch “between spring and summer”

M3 MacBooks may launch “between spring and summer”

Adam Speight 21 hours ago
Final’s VR2000 in-earphones offers 3D audio performance for gamers

Final’s VR2000 in-earphones offers 3D audio performance for gamers

Kob Monney 22 hours ago
Analogue 3D will let you play all your old N64 games in 2024

Analogue 3D will let you play all your old N64 games in 2024

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.