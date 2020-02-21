Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard face off this afternoon, as their teams fight to keep their place towards the top of the table in order to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Chelsea vs Tottenham is live this lunchtime, and our guide tells you everything you need to know to tune in and enjoy the action.

Chelsea vs Tottenham kick-off time

For UK viewers, the game kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday February 22.

In the US, the game gets underway at 7:30am ET or 4:30am PT.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in the UK

The match will be live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate for subscribers. BT is currently offering a no-contract deal − subscribers can watch all the sport on BT for £25 a month.

If you’re a BT subscriber, but you won’t be in when the match is on, you can watch the game on-the-go on the BT Sport app. Make sure to sign up for the app ahead of time though, if you haven’t already, as there can be a delay in the sign-up process.

How to stream the game from anywhere

If you aren’t sure if you can access BT Sport where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – this means you’re prevented from watching outside your home country, generally due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data, making it appear as if you are watching from your home country, making them useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs if you need help deciding, or find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Chelsea vs Tottenham match preview

Chelsea squandered plenty of chances in their match on Monday, against Manchester United. However, the blues did have two goals contentiously ruled out by VAR.

Currently, Chelsea sit in fourth with 41 points and Tottenham are just behind them in fifth, on 40 points. As a result, a Spurs win would see them leapfrog Chelsea into an even stronger league position.

Manchester City have been banned from European competition for two years, meaning that Spurs and Chelsea essentially only have to make the top five in order to qualify for the Champions League next season. However, there remains stiff competition for places, with Manchester United, Sheffield United, Wolves and Everton all close behind.

Spurs’ recent form has seen them bag victories despite not playing too much eye-catching football. They beat Villa 3-2 away from home in their last league fixture and have won their last three. However, Mourinho’s men lost at home to RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek, so Lampard and Chelsea may take hope from that disappointing performance.

It’s hard to split these two teams at the moment. Chelsea have only won one of their last five league games but were very unlucky against Manchester United on Monday and created quite a few chances.

This one is finely poised to entertain football fans come Saturday afternoon − it’s well worth tuning in to watch.

