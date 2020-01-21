Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to watch tonight’s big match

Chelsea vs Arsenal is tonight’s big fixture, with the blues set to host their cross-town rivals at Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard’s young side suffered an unexpected defeat to Steve Bruce’s Newcastle on Saturday and Chelsea will be hoping for a return to form this evening.

Arsenal only managed a draw themselves this weekend, facing Sheffield United, but have shown steady signs of improvement since the appointment of new manager, Mikel Arteta. Tonight’s game seems poised to be an even contest — it’s all to play for.

Chelsea vs Arsenal kick-off time

The game will get underway tonight at Stamford Bridge, at 8:15pm GMT. Elsewhere that’s 3:15pm Eastern Time and 12:15pm PST.

How to watch or live stream Chelsea vs Arsenal from the UK

BT have the broadcasting rights for tonight’s games, including Chelsea vs Arsenal. This fixture will be available on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

BT customers can also tune in on the BT Sport website, or the BT Sport app.

Also available tonight, Sheffield United host Man City on BT Sport 2.

Chelsea vs Arsenal match preview

A glance at the table would suggest Chelsea should be handy favourites for tonight’s all-London showdown. They’re sat in fourth place, on 39 points, that’s 10 more points than 10th place Arsenal.

Since former Arsenal midfielder, Mikel Arteta, was appointed as Gunners’ boss though, there have been signs of improvement for the North London outfit. They’re unbeaten in four and that run includes a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

However, their last loss did come against Chelsea, and that as recently as December 29. After scoring an early goal, Arsenal maintained their lead until the final ten minutes. Jorginho scored in the 83rd minute and Tammy Abraham in the 87th, to cap off a dramatic last ten at the Emirates.

Arteta has undertaken a well documented drive to make the Arsenal team fitter. The Spaniard believes they need to work harder on the pitch to achieve consistent results and climb up the table. He’s had a few weeks to work on this strategy since losing his first game as Arsenal manager, to Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see whether tonight’s fixture plays out differently.

Arsenal will miss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tonight, as he continues to sit out his disciplinary suspension. Another central concern for many Gunners fans this evening may well be their own keeper, the German has made seven errors leading to goals since August 2018, that’s more than anyone else in the league.

