Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Certification site points to 100W charger from Huawei

Alan Martin By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin

It looks like Huawei is working on a 100W charger which could offer super-fast charging speeds for compatible handsets.

As spotted by GSM Arena, Huawei’s new charger appeared on China’s 3C certification site which suggests a release is imminent. According to the listing, the accessory will charge at 100W speeds at 20V/5A.

While a 100W charger should work with any phone with the right charging port, the speed advantages of buying one are non-existent if your handset doesn’t support that wattage. Notably, this rules out all of Huawei’s current handsets, with the most recent Huawei P50 and P50 Pro supporting charging of up to 66W via Wired Huawei SuperCharge (with optional 50W wireless charging for the Pro model). 

That suggests that the company’s next flagship handsets will support faster charging speeds to take advantage of the new accessory. Though whether that will be a special edition of the Huawei P50 or something different altogether remains to be seen. 

Very few handsets support 100W charging, though one exception is the Honor 50 Pro from Huawei’s former sister company Honor, which promises a full charge in 25 minutes.

That could be faster, though, according to another Chinese brand: Xiaomi. Two years ago, the company unveiled a 100W Super Charge Turbo charger with the promise that it could charge a 4000mAh battery from zero to 100% in just 17 minutes.

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best list Max Parker 7 days ago
New MagSafe Battery Pack has a bonus feature AirPods owners will love

New MagSafe Battery Pack has a bonus feature AirPods owners will love

Best list Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Spec and feature face-off

OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Spec and feature face-off

Best list Max Parker 4 months ago

While charging speeds are certainly suffering from diminishing returns – under an hour should be fine for most people – that would certainly be impressive. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro’s bundled 65W Warp Charger remains the best we’ve seen, and it can charge the device from flat to 100% in just over half an hour. For the OnePlus 9, we found the phone hit 80% in around 15 minutes.

Alan Martin
By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade with bylines scattered across the web. Previously Deputy Editor at Alphr, he's now a freelancer writing about phones, drones and everything in betwee…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.