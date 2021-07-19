New MagSafe Battery Pack has a bonus feature AirPods owners will love

The first official MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 is finally available to buy and early adopters are now going hands-on with the juice boosting accessory.

One user in particular has confirmed the battery pack, which magnetically connects to the back of the iPhone, can also be used to replenish the wireless charging case for AirPods and AirPods Pro.

The confirmation came from Twitter user Steven Russell who shared an image of the AirPods being recharged on the back of the MagSafe Battery Pack.

Apple had previously hinted this would be the case when explaining the accessory had wireless charging capabilities. So, as well as being a handy way to top up your iPhone battery on the go, when charged, the accessory also becomes a neat portable QI charger for AirPods or other QI-enabled gadget.

“At your desk and need a charge? Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging,” Apple explained on the product page.

The image tweeted by Russell today (via 9to5Mac) doesn’t appear to show a Lightning cable plugged in, so whether that’s actually a requirement remains to be seen. The user also shared a few other tidbits from his early playtime below.

He adds that it cannot charge an Apple Watch, but can enable reverse charging when the iPhone is plugged into a Lightning cable. All in all, it’s a quite versatile little accessory that takes advantage of Apple’s MagSafe technology.

The MagSafe Battery Pack is accompanied by the iOS 14.7 update, which enables support for the accessory. Anker has also an unofficial Magnetic Battery Bank for around £40 and adds a 5,000mAH cell to proceedings.

Will you be snapping up a MagSafe battery pack for your iPhone? Or would you just rather Apple made the phones thicker with longer-lasting batteries? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.