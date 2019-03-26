Xiaomi just unveiled ‘the world’s fastest’ charger, and you can’t buy it

Xiaomi’s unveiled a new behemoth 100W charge it’s marketing as the fastest in the world.

The Chinese tech heavyweight unveiled the beast on the Weibo social network late on Monday (UK time). The promotional video shows the device using new Super Charge Turbo tech and claims the 100W charger will run at 20V/5A.

This’ll apparently let the charger fully charge a 4000mAh battery, which is the capacity seen in most phablets, in just 17 minutes. The company claims this makes it the fastest charger in the world, a title previously held by the Oppo SuperVOOC. The SuperVOOC charges at 50W speeds at 10V/5A.

Until we get further details how the new Super Charge Turbo tech works, and one in to test we won’t be able to accurately judge how useful the Xiaomi charger will be. But as it stands its application could be fairly limited.

Most mobile devices won’t support that wattage level. Even Xiaomi’s own phones generally cap out below 30W. As a result the announcement feels more like a proof-of-concept, rather than a full consumer product. A fact further showcased by the fact it doesn’t have a price or release date.

The charger is the latest in a wave of announcements from Xiaomi, which is currently spearheading an expansion into the west. The company unveiled Xiaomi Mi 9 at MWC earlier in March. The phone is one of the first big phones from Xiaomi set to get a general release in Europe. Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark unveiled a new Black Shark 2 gaming phone last week, which is also set to get a European/UK release.

We here at Trusted Reviews will be interested to see if Xiaomi will be able to match the success of its Chinese arch-rival Huawei, which has been growing its share of the western smartphone market over the last few years. This has been largely thanks to the growing popularity of its P-series smartphones, which carry super swish Leica branded cameras.

The company is expected to launch its latest generation Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro smartphones later today.

