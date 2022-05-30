 large image

Can you watch Top Gun Maverick online in the UK?

Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

The wait is finally over – Top Gun: Maverick has just hit the big screen after many, many delays and it’s already causing quite the stir at the box office. One question remains though – can you watch the film from the comfort of your own home?

It’s been 36 years since the original Top Gun hit screens and the sequel has been eagerly anticipated since it was announced that Tom Cruise would be reprising his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

While it’s only been out for a short period, the sequel is already becoming something of a phenomenon. It’s been raking in the cash at the box office and received scores of impressive reviews, easily making it one of the must-see movies of the summer.

Can you stream Top Gun: Maverick online?

During the past couple of years, the idea of releasing a movie direct to streaming services has become a lot more common. However Top Gun: Maverick, at this current time, is purely a cinematic release with no option to buy or rent the movie at home.

When it does come to streaming, Top Gun: Maverick is likely to stream on Paramount Plus (currently available in the USA and arriving in the UK on June 22. Paramount could add the movie to its streaming service, and make it available for digital purchases or rentals, 45 days after its theatrical debut. This means we could be looking at a July release date – however, this is far from confirmed at this stage.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently available to pre-order on iTunes (where it’ll cost £13.99 in the UK) however there’s no release date attached. We’ll update this article when we know more.

How to watch the original Top Gun film

If you want to catch up on the original Top Gun film then you can do so by streaming it on Sky’s NOW platform where it’s part of the movie monthly pass. The film currently is not available to stream on Netflix in the UK.

Top Gun: Maverick trailer

if you’ve got a hankering for a bite-sized taste of what Top Gun: Maverick has in-store then you can check out the exhilarating trailer below.

A brief synopsis for the film reads “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.”

