Call of Duty 2024 locked and loaded for Gulf War Black Ops – report

Chris Smith

Call of Duty will return to the Black Ops well in 2024 with a new instalment based upon the first Gulf War, according to a new report.

Windows Central sources – who’d probably be pretty well placed for some Activision goss’ these days – reckon the next instalment in the FPS series will by developed by Treyarch.

And, according to the report, the next Black Ops game will provide a “nuanced” look at Operation Desert Storm – the American and British coalition’s conflict with Saddam in the early 90s – with a “critical focus on different participants”. The report says the game will also look at the end of the Cold War era.

From what we’ve been told, Black Ops “6” will attempt to explore a nuanced narrative of the Gulf War, with a critical focus on different participants within the conflict. It will dovetail into the end of the Cold War era, and explore some of the consequences therein.

Windows Central

The Call of Duty series has been running out of steam recently and the brand new Modern Warfare III has only garnered middling reviews.

Even the last instalment of the popular Black Ops series, which was entitled Cold War and arrived in 2020, struggled to hit the heights of previous instalments.

This would be the first Black Ops game since Cold War and the first since Microsoft took the wheel at Activision Blizzard. Thankfully, due to some brokering required to get the deal over the line, the Gulf War-focused game will be released on all of the usual platforms.

Regardless, it’ll still have a job on its hands to beat the best Gulf War game ever…. EA’s Desert Strike for the Sega Mega Drive. Don’t @ me.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

