Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 System Requirements

The next big Call of Duty game is almost upon us and fans will want to make sure their PC rig is all set to squeeze the best out of Modern Warfare 3. Here are the minimum, recommended and competitive PC specs.

Activision brought us a Halloween treat last week when it dropped the PC system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on the 31st October. Now that we know what they are, let’s dive in.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 minimum PC specs

If you’re wondering exactly what these minimum specifications will get you in terms of performance, Activision has not revealed this unfortunately. The above minimum PC specs represent the lowest set of requirements needed for playing the entirety of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. As with most modern Call of Duty titles, the full download is rather hefty at 149GB, and you’ll need SSD storage too, meaning an HDD just won’t do.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 minimum PC (multiplayer only) specs

Above, you’ll find some lower specifications than what you need for playing all of CoD:MWIII, with the minimum requirements for only playing multiplayer coming in at a less demanding configuration. So, if you’re planning on just diving into the multiplayer, you may be able to hold out from needing an upgrade.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 recommended PC specs

If you’re someone who is looking for modern gaming performance from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 then you’ll want to take into account the above. Even the recommended specifications aren’t all that demanding, far from the latest and greatest components required. But, that 16GB RAM could be a point where some gamers who don’t have a high-end gaming rig may need to upgrade. Activision says these specifications are aimed at running at 60fps in most situations, with graphical options set to high.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 competitive / 4K Ultra PC specs

Of course, whether you’re looking for 4K visuals in the campaign or fast performance in competitive modes, you’ll require even higher specifications than what is recommended. Activision isn’t specific in the frames per second these specs will get you, simply touting these will offer “a high FPS on a high refresh monitor”. For those wanting 4K, it says you’ll manage “Ultra specs to run the game at a high FPS in 4K resolution”.