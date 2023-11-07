Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 System Requirements

The next big Call of Duty game is almost upon us and fans will want to make sure their PC rig is all set to squeeze the best out of Modern Warfare 3. Here are the minimum, recommended and competitive PC specs.

Activision brought us a Halloween treat last week when it dropped the PC system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on the 31st October. Now that we know what they are, let’s dive in.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 minimum PC specs

Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bit (latest update)
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i5-6600
Processor (AMD)AMD Ryzen 5 1400
Graphics (Nvidia)NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650
Graphics (AMD)AMD Radeon RX 470
Storage149GB
RAM8GB
Additional NotesSSD Required

If you’re wondering exactly what these minimum specifications will get you in terms of performance, Activision has not revealed this unfortunately. The above minimum PC specs represent the lowest set of requirements needed for playing the entirety of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. As with most modern Call of Duty titles, the full download is rather hefty at 149GB, and you’ll need SSD storage too, meaning an HDD just won’t do.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 minimum PC (multiplayer only) specs

Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bit (latest update)
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i3-1600
Processor (AMD)AMD Ryzen 3 1200
Graphics (Nvidia)NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650
Graphics (AMD)AMD Radeon RX 470
Storage79GB
RAM8GB
Additional NotesSSD Required

Above, you’ll find some lower specifications than what you need for playing all of CoD:MWIII, with the minimum requirements for only playing multiplayer coming in at a less demanding configuration. So, if you’re planning on just diving into the multiplayer, you may be able to hold out from needing an upgrade.

Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bit (latest update) / Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i7-6700K
Processor (AMD)AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
Graphics (Nvidia)NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / RTX 3060
Graphics (AMD)AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
Storage149GB
RAM16GB
Additional NotesSSD Required

If you’re someone who is looking for modern gaming performance from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 then you’ll want to take into account the above. Even the recommended specifications aren’t all that demanding, far from the latest and greatest components required. But, that 16GB RAM could be a point where some gamers who don’t have a high-end gaming rig may need to upgrade. Activision says these specifications are aimed at running at 60fps in most situations, with graphical options set to high.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 competitive / 4K Ultra PC specs

Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bit (latest update) / Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i7-8700K
Processor (AMD)AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
Graphics (Nvidia)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070
Graphics (AMD)AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
Storage149GB
RAM16GB
Additional NotesSSD Required

Of course, whether you’re looking for 4K visuals in the campaign or fast performance in competitive modes, you’ll require even higher specifications than what is recommended. Activision isn’t specific in the frames per second these specs will get you, simply touting these will offer “a high FPS on a high refresh monitor”. For those wanting 4K, it says you’ll manage “Ultra specs to run the game at a high FPS in 4K resolution”.

