Brazilian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Sergio Perez continues to have a tough time of it at Red Bull, bowing out at the first corner of the first lap at his home race in Mexico. How will he fare at the Brazilian Grand Prix?

We’ve reached the last of the triple headers in the Americas, heading down to Sao Paulo for a grand prix that’s provided plenty of drama in the past. With no title on the line, it’s likely to be not as dramatic as previous editions, but George Russell in his Mercedes did take the win here in 2022 by beating Red Bull fair and square. Could Lewis Hamilton repeat the trick and score his first win since 2021?

Elsewhere there’s still plenty to fight for in terms of Constructors’ points, with Alpha Tauri bagging a healthy haul thanks to Danny Ricciardo and their updated car; while the slump continues on for the Aston Martin that started the season so well but have fallen off the cliff in the second half of the season.

It’s another Sprint Weekend with a different format and rules set to shake up the order. It’s looking to be a sunny and dry weekend in Interlagos, so for F1 fans looking to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Brazil Grand Prix live on TV and online.

What is the UK time for the F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2023?

The Brazilian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 5pm UK time on Sunday October 29th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 3rd November

4.30pm – Practice 1

6pm – Brazil Grand Prix Qualifying

Saturday 4th November

2pm – Sprint Shootout

6.30pm – Sprint

Sunday 5th November

5pm – Brazil Grand Prix race

How to watch the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406) and Sky Sports Main Event (Channel 401). For Virgin Customers it’s channel 506 and 501 respectively.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible). You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

You can also pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value as it’ll cover other races within the month.

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

What time is the Brazil 2023 Grand Prix highlights?

Channel 4 has the rights to highlights package in the UK for those who don’t have access to Sky Sports.

Qualifying highlights start at 11pm on Saturday the 4th, repeated at 8am the following day. Race highlights are on 10.35am on Sunday 5th, and are repeated the following morning at 8.25am.

If you miss those shows, you can watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

Watch safely with a VPN

Save 81% on a VPN with SurfShark Surfshark has dropped the price of its VPN to £1.94 a month. Head over to Surfshark now to pay a one time price of £46.44 for 24 months of Surfshark and save 81%. Surfshark

81% off

£1.94 a month View Deal

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, have a look at our best VPN list. We currently rate Surfshark as the best overall VPN.