Bowers & Wilkins introduces new burgundy Px8 model

Jon Mundy

Bowers & Wilkins has announced a revised model of its superb Px8 headphones, with a slinky new burgundy finish and optimised tuning.

The British premium audio brand appears to be embarking on something of a victory lap with the Px8, which we gave a stonking 5-star review late last year.

This new model comes in a Royal Burgundy Nappa leather finish, set off by gold detailing – though it’s still based around the same single cast-aluminium arm structure as the existing Tan and Black models.

Meanwhile, the earcups, memory-foam cushions and headband are trimmed in plush Nappa leather.

Sound is still provided by 40mm Carbon Cone drive units, while the Bowers & Wilkins-developed DSP is on hand to provide 24-bit high-res playback from the usual streaming services. We praised the Px8 for its “excellent audio fidelity” in our review.

B&W Px8 Burgundy

To accompany this new model, B&O has revised the Px8’s acoustic tuning, which promises to supply even more detail, ultra-fast response, and “exceptionally low distortion throughout the frequency range”.

The company is calling the results of these tweaks “the best sound quality Bowers & Wilkins has ever delivered from a pair of wireless headphones,” outperforming the recently announced B&W Px7 S2e.

Existing Px8 owners shouldn’t feel put out, as this new tuning is also available to them through a firmware update. Just check your Bowers & Wilkins Music app.

The new burgundy model of the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 is available to buy now alongside the previous models from the Bowers & Wilkins website, as well as selected retailers, for a premium price of £599 / $699 / €699.

