Austrian Audio is bringing out new gaming and business headsets

Austrian Audio has revealed their latest headsets in the PG16 Pro Gaming Headset and P17 Professional Business Headset.

The PG16 uses Austrian Audio High Excursion technology, which the company claims offers immersive and precise sound. Packaged with the headphones is the Spatial Sound card by New Audio Technology that includes support for 7.1 surround sound, so users can become more immersed in their games.

The earpads are made from slow retention memory foam for high levels of comfort and to make the headset easier to wear for extended periods of time. The black and red colour option also ensures that your headset will stand out without looking gaudy.

The omnidirectional microphone has a tilt to mute functionality and a metal hinge for improved durability, with the headset being compatible with the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and on PC and Mac.

Moving to the PB17 headset; that’s been designed for the office and for professional work. The PB17 is not as flashy as the PG16, coming in a grey and black finish for a sleek look.

The microphone optimises a metal hinge for maximum durability with soft memory foam earpads that will make it easier to get through those long Zoom calls.

The PB17 headset features a foldable construction for easy storage, so you can throw these in your bag for the days you need to go into the office. Both headsets can connect to a device with the included 1.4 m cable and 3.5 mm jack plug. The PB17 also includes a 3.5mm (1/8″) TRRS to USB-A adapter, while the PG16 features a 3.5mm (1/8″) TRRS to 2x 3.5mm (1/8″) TRS adapter.

Both the PG16 and PB17 headsets are available to buy now from the Sound Technology website, priced at £129 and £119 respectively.