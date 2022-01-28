 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Austrian Audio is bringing out new gaming and business headsets

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Austrian Audio has revealed their latest headsets in the PG16 Pro Gaming Headset and P17 Professional Business Headset.

The PG16 uses Austrian Audio High Excursion technology, which the company claims offers immersive and precise sound. Packaged with the headphones is the Spatial Sound card by New Audio Technology that includes support for 7.1 surround sound, so users can become more immersed in their games.

The earpads are made from slow retention memory foam for high levels of comfort and to make the headset easier to wear for extended periods of time. The black and red colour option also ensures that your headset will stand out without looking gaudy.

The omnidirectional microphone has a tilt to mute functionality and a metal hinge for improved durability, with the headset being compatible with the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and on PC and Mac.

Austrian Audio PB17 business headset

Moving to the PB17 headset; that’s been designed for the office and for professional work. The PB17 is not as flashy as the PG16, coming in a grey and black finish for a sleek look.

The microphone optimises a metal hinge for maximum durability with soft memory foam earpads that will make it easier to get through those long Zoom calls.

The PB17 headset features a foldable construction for easy storage, so you can throw these in your bag for the days you need to go into the office. Both headsets can connect to a device with the included 1.4 m cable and 3.5 mm jack plug. The PB17 also includes a 3.5mm (1/8″) TRRS to USB-A adapter, while the PG16 features a 3.5mm (1/8″) TRRS to 2x 3.5mm (1/8″) TRS adapter.

Both the PG16 and PB17 headsets are available to buy now from the Sound Technology website, priced at £129 and £119 respectively.

You might like…

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out now, here are the cheapest places to buy

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out now, here are the cheapest places to buy

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Messenger boosts end-to-end encrypted chats with a massive feature drop

Messenger boosts end-to-end encrypted chats with a massive feature drop

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Apple’s Universal Control feature finally arrives in iPadOS and macOS betas

Apple’s Universal Control feature finally arrives in iPadOS and macOS betas

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Using Face ID with a mask will no longer require an Apple Watch

Using Face ID with a mask will no longer require an Apple Watch

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Philips’ The One TV gets new premium features, matching Atmos soundbar

Philips’ The One TV gets new premium features, matching Atmos soundbar

Kob Monney 19 hours ago
Steam Deck: Everything you need to know

Steam Deck: Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 19 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.