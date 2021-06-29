Ausounds brings its AU-XT ANC noise-cancelling headphone to UK

Los Angeles-based audio brand Ausounds is back with another headphone. After bringing its noise cancelling earbuds and running headphones to the UK, it’s now launched its AU-XT ANC over-ear model.

It’s priced at £199.99, which is much cheaper than noise cancelling models from Apple, Bose and Sony and puts in among the ranks of the AKG Y600NC and Cleer Enduro ANC in the mid-range market.

For that sum, the AU-XT ANC boasts 40mm Graphene drivers, with the graphene’s honeycomb lattice structure creating a light but stiff driver structure. That produces an “improved transient response”, allowing for lower distortion and less power required for higher voumes compared to more traditional headphone drivers. This, Ausounds claims, helps the AU-XT ANC produce deep and fast bass, with crystal clear vocals and a lifelike soundstage.

Noise cancelling is said to reduce environmental noise by -25dB, and Ausounds claims it does this without reducing the quality of music playback, keeping “true to the sound the original recording artist intended.”

Of course all of that sound and noise cancelling technology wouldn’t be as effective to the listener if the headphones were uncomfortable to wear. The earpads have been manufactured with the softest quality synthetic protein leather to allow for long-lasting comfort. The headband use soft silicone to provide gentle clamping pressure across a wide range of heads, with both the band and earpads resistant to sweat and moisture.

Battery life is 30 hours with ANC switched off. Switched on and that falls to a less lengthy 14 hours, which is towards to lower end for ANC headphones. Fast-charging is supporting with 15 minutes over a USB-C connection delivering another 90 minutes of playback

Wireless connectivity translates to Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX-HD Bluetooth, so these headphones can attempt to stream Hi-res audio for near lossless playback.

In terms of operation you’ve got play/pause, track skipping and volume buttons. Calls can also accepted (or declined), and the headphone’s microphone is also used for the AU-XT ANC’s AI voice assistant technology.

The Ausounds AU-XT ANC is available to purchase for $199.99/£199.99 from retailers such as Currys, Richer Sounds, iamaudio.co.uk and other independent Hi-Fi retailers in the UK.