Audio-Technica beefs up its Bluetooth turntable models and unveils high-end phono cartridge

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Audio-Technica has announced two new record players in the AT-LPW50BT-RW and AT-LP3XBT, both of which support Bluetooth technology for wireless playback to headphones and wireless speakers.

The AT-LPW50BT-RW arrives as part of the Japanese brand’s line of fully manual, belt-driven wooded turntables, sporting a rosewood-finished veneer and 30mm-thick anti-resonance MDF plinth to reduce the impact of vibrations. 33.3 and 45 RPM speeds are supported, with a sensor monitored motor there to ensure accurate rotation of the platter.

The straight carbon-fibre tonearm has adjustable tracking force, and comes with a matching matte-silver AT-HS4 universal ½”-mount headshell. The built-in selectable phono preamp and detachable dual RCA output cable allows for connection to wired devices with or without a dedicated phono input.

Next up is the AT-LP3XBT player, which is the successor to the award-winning AT-LP3. It also features Bluetooth support with aptX onboard for wireless playback and it comes with the renowned AT-VM95C cartridge.

This fully automatic belt-driven turntable also features a built-in switchable phono/line pre-amplifier, with speeds of 33.3 and 45 RPM supported, and a balanced straight tonearm with hydraulically damped lift control and rest.

The AT-LPW50BTRW and AT-LP3XBT are both on sale now (August 31st), the former priced at £419.99 / €499 and the latter at £280/ €329. The AT-LP3XBT comes in a choice of black and white finishes.

The turntables weren’t the only vinyl related news that Audio-Technica had to share. They also revealed the high-end AT-ART20 phono cartridge, which has a magnetic core dual moving coil model structured to “reproduce sound with the full expression of a live performance”.

Audio-Technica say they’ve used “finest materials and advanced manufacturing techniques” to be able to match the life-like reproduction qualities of non-magnetic core cartridges, providing what it describes as “an emotional analogue performance.”

Designated as an Audio-Technica Excellence Product, the AT-ART20 doesn’t come cheap. The price to pay for owning this cartridge is a steep of £2749.99 / €3199. Like the turntables, the ART20 is on sale from August 31st onwards.

