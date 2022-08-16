 large image

Audio Pro announces new A10 MkII multi-room speaker

Audio Pro has announced its latest compact multi-room speaker, the Audio Pro A10 MkII.

The Swedish brand claims that the new addition brings all the same benefits as its popular predecessor, but adds additional multi-room options.

We loved the original Audio Pro A10, giving the chic wireless speaker a 4.5 star review back in 2019. Audio Editor Kob Monney praised its entertaining sound, classy design, and small footprint.

The Audio Pro MkII looks to continue along a similar line, but adds Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast connectivity to the mix, complementing Audio Pro’s own dedicated multi-room platform.

The design seems broadly similar, with a cylindrical body and soft fabric finish. The controls on top of the speaker include four numerical pre-sets function keys. With a click and hold of any of these, you can save playlists, radio stations and more.

While it’s clearly designed to sit unassumingly on a table or shelf, the Audio Pro MkII can also be mounted on walls and ceilings.

On the audio output front, Audio Pro is promising a dedicated woofer and Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) technology for detailed sound.

As is increasingly the case in the world of tech, and indeed the world in general, pricing has received a hefty bump. The Audio Pro A10 MkII costs £220 (€250 / $250), whereas the original model was pitched at £180 back in 2019.

It’s available to buy now from the Audio Pro website.

