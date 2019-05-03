Asus Zenfone 6 teased ahead of OnePlus 7 and Google Pixel 3a launches

Asus has released an intriguing teaser image and confirmed details for its Zenfone 6 flagship launch, in a packed month of major releases.

With the hashtag #DefyOrdinary, Asus announced on Twitter that the launch of their new Zenfone 6 flagship will take place on May 16 in Valenica, Spain. The event will be livestreamed from 8pm CEST.

If the image is anything to go by the Asus Zenfone 6 will be a fairly swish device. There’s no notch and no bezels on the all-encompassing screen, but take note that the bottom is in shadow, so perhaps this is a cheeky trick to hide a hefty chin. Samsung and Apple recently both pulled this stunt with the default wallpapers shown on marketing materials, in order to cover up a holepunch in the Galaxy S10 and the notches of the iPhone XS and XR respectively.

May 2019 was already set to be a very busy month for new smartphone launches, with the Google Pixel 3a soon to be launched on May 7 and the OnePlus 7 following hot on its heels on May 14.

We’ve previously come across information suggesting that the Zenfone 6 will have a slider phone design. If true the selfie camera will appear when you slide it up, and a speaker when you slide it down. With the release of an updated Nokia 8110 4G ‘banana phone’ and the new foldable Motorola Razr on our horizons too, it starting to look like mobile developers are embracing a new era of retro designs.

As for internals, GSMArena has noted that it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which should be a top-class engine for this smartphone. The same source showed an official schematic diagram outlining a dual rear camera, and a traditional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Zenfone 6 will be Asus’ latest attempt to crack the ultra-competitive smartphone market, following in the footsteps of 2018’s Zenfone 5. We were impressed by its bright and detailed display and attractive design, but the software was a bit of a let-down. Judging from the information we’ve received so far on its successor the design is still going to impress — but just as books can’t be judged by their covers, be sure to wait for our full review to see whether you should buy the Asus Zenfone 6.

Will you livestream the Asus Zenfone 6 launch on May 16? Let us know your thoughts on Twitter: @TrustedReviews