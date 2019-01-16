A year after Nokia resurrected the 3310 (sort of), Lenovo could be about to do the same with the legendary Motorola Razr flip phone (sort of). But it’s not going to come cheap.

Citing “people familiar with the matter”, The Wall Street Journal (via TechCrunch) reports that the Motorola Razr could make a (-nother) comeback next month, 15 years after the original’s release, though this plan “isn’t yet final and could change”.

Unsurprisingly though, it won’t be the Motorola Razr we’re all familiar with. The 2019 version will apparently feature a foldable − and, presumably, touch sensitive − screen, and have a starting price of around $1500 (~£1170).

For that price, we expect high-end features and all the trimmings, including Qualcomm’s top of the line Snapdragon 855 processor, a strong camera and, perhaps most importantly for potential buyers of this particular handset, a very slick design indeed.

Earlier this month we spent time with the foldable Royole FlexPai, a handset that validates many of our biggest fears about folding smartphones.

“It’s clear the FlexPai has been rushed out to ensure it claims the crown of the world’s first foldable phone,” we wrote in our hands-on. “It’s a shame then, that it’ll likely be remembered for its terrible user experience rather than its genuinely interesting foldable design.”

Little else is currently known about the 2019 Motorola Razr, but the report describes it as a “high-end” phone, and claims that Lenovo plans to manufacture 200,000 units.

The handset is reportedly still being tested, but could go on sale in the US next month as a Verizon exclusive.

Back in August, a patent was discovered showing a phone with the same iconic flip-phone form-factor. However, rather than combining a screen on one half with a T9 keyboard on the other, the new design features a single touchscreen, which can fold in the middle to fit the phone in your pocket.

Samsung also appears to be planning to launch a foldable smartphone next month, the Samsung Galaxy X, which will reportedly feature one foldable display and one regular display.

