Apple’s tvOS finally gets its first native VPN app

One of the key reasons to choose, say, an Amazon Fire TV device over the Apple TV set top box has, for years, been the absence of native VPN apps for Apple’s tvOS operating system.

That changed when Apple launched tvOS 17 in September and now we’ve got the first major VPN provider to introduce an app for Apple TV.

The popular ExpressVPN service has just launched its app for tvOS 17, which means Apple TV users will be able to connect to servers in 105 countries. For streaming devices, VPN use is popular for circumnavigating geographic restrictions on content libraries.

So, for example, it can allow users in the United States to watch British content libraries within streaming apps by effectively tricking the app into thinking it is being accessed from Britain.

It isn’t foolproof and it’s a legal grey area, but it can be extremely useful, and the ability to mask an IP address via a VPN is helpful for privacy and security purposes.

“Your streaming experience just got better! Today, we’re excited to announce the all-new ExpressVPN app for Apple TV, making it easier than ever for you to watch your favourite content while enjoying the full range of privacy and security benefits you expect from ExpressVPN,” the company behind the app explains in a blog post.

“To get started, simply visit the App Store on your Apple TV, download the ExpressVPN app, and sign in to your account. That’s it. Now you’re ready to connect to a server location in any of 105 countries around the world, all from the comfort of your couch. Even signing in is a snap: Just scan a QR code with your phone or enter your details with your remote control, and you’re in.”

We are surprised it’s taken this long for major VPN providers to launch on tvOS, given the change has been known about since the summer. Hopefully, now ExpressVPN has broken the duck, the others might follow.