Apple TV will finally get native VPN support in tvOS 17

Apple TV set-top box users will gain access to VPN apps from the App Store, following the release of tvOS 17 later this year.

The company’s latest software update will lift the block on VPN apps on Apple TV, which has been the long-held policy despite their availability on iPhone, iPad, Mac and other devices.

Save £20 on the Mac Mini M2 The Apple Mac Mini M2 is a top-notch mini desktop PC and it’s now priced at well under £600. Amazon

Was £599

Now £579.99 View Deal

Given the Apple TV devices are predominantly used for streaming media it is perhaps because VPNs in this context are primarily used to by-pass regional restrictions to watch content available in other countries.

However, in a Newsroom post, Apple said VPNs on Apple TV will enable the device to be a better companion for an office and conference room or school settings.

“Third-party VPN support, which enables developers to create VPN apps for Apple TV,” Apple explained (via 9to5Mac). “This can benefit enterprise and education users wanting to access content on their private networks, allowing Apple TV to be a great office and conference room solution in even more places,” the company adds. Providers like Nord VPN are exploring releasing an app for Apple TV, The Verge reports.

It comes amid a number of important updates that will launch within tvOS TV, headlined by the arrival of FaceTime, which uses the Continuity Camera feature to leverage the iPhone as a webcam. Continuity Camera was announced last year as a way for Mac users to upgrade their built-in webcam for an improved and more versatile experience.

The update also includes a richer Control Centre experience with access to key settings for connected controllers, network information, deeper audio controls, a sleep timer, do not disturb mode and much more.

There’s also a long overdue Find My Repote feature for Apple TV owners who’ve spent forever and a day hunting their tvOS remote. Now they’ll be able to use their iPhone to track it down quickly.