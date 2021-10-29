Apple’s hardest-to-get product is the Polishing Cloth

The Apple iPhone 13 range, new MacBook Pro, iPad 6 mini and Apple Watch Series 7 have one thing in common: They’re all easier to get hold of right now than a new product designed to polish them.

Yes, the £19/$19 Polishing Cloth Apple unveiled alongside the MacBook Pro 2021 earlier this month is now on backorder until February 2022. We’ve already reported on the delays and now they’re getting worse.

A product many mocked upon its unveiling now has a delivery estimate of “18 Jan – 1 Feb” in the UK, with Apple seemingly unable to make them quick enough.

A New York Times report quotes an anonymous Apple official saying she’s not surprised by the shortage of the Polishing Cloth, saying it was designed to be special.

“An Apple official said in an interview, based on the condition that The New York Times not quote or identify her, that the company was not surprised by the demand for the Polishing Cloth. The official said the cloth was very effective and had been designed to be special, including a custom light gray color. Apple said the cloth was made of a nonwoven microfiber but declined to elaborate.” New York Times

The launch of the cloth bordered on one of the many parodies of Apple launches down the years, but apparently it is pretty magnificent at its job of lifting smudges and fingerprints from your prized display.

The cloth has perhaps the simplest product overview in Apple’s long history. It simply reads: “Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.”

The compatibility section of the site lists pretty much every Apple product with glass for the last decade.