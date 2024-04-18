Verdict

The Garmin Lily 2 shines with its elegant and discreet design, reliable activity tracking, and decent battery life. It lacks built-in GPS however, its display could be better, improvements could be made in terms of both sleep tracking and women’s health tracking and for those training for something, there are better options. For casual exercisers looking for something smart and elegant to track their activity, stress and general wellbeing however, the Lily 2 is a great choice.

Pros Stylish and comfortable design

Good battery life

Reliable activity tracking Cons No built-in GPS

No music storage

Sleep and women’s tracking could be better

Key Features Stress Monitoring The Garmin Lily 2 has superb stress monitoring, effectively tracking stress variations and presenting data clearly in the app

Body Battery The Garmin Lily 2 has a good battery life but it’s the Body Battery that really shines, highlighting when it’s time for rest and recovery, or when you have the capacity for some extra movement

Design The Garmin Lily 2 is small, stylish and comfortable to wear, whilst also looking great with smarter outfits

Introduction

Garmin surprised everyone with the Lily smartwatch when it launched in 2021, offering a bold departure from the company’s usual designs.

The female-focused Lily was small, elegant and a far cry from the bulky sports watches the brand had become synonymous with and it made for a refreshing change. Now, Garmin has updated the device with the second generation, the Lily 2.

Available in two models – the Lily 2 and the Lily 2 Classic – the small and dainty fitness tracker retains the elegance and core features of its predecessor, adding a few key upgrades including Sleep Score and Garmin Pay. But with so much competition – not least from Garmin’s own portfolio – is the Lily 2 worth your wrist real estate?

Design and Screen

Anodised aluminium with 14mm straps, 5ATM

Monochrome LCD screen with 240 x 201 pixel resolution

Patterned Gorilla Glass 3 lens

My first impression of the Garmin Lily 2 Classic was not a particularly great one.

Coming from years with the very best Apple Watch models, both the 41mm and 45mm models, I had become partial to a larger device as I don’t have particularly small wrists. I found the Lily 2 too small, too dainty and too discreet. Fast forward a week into testing however and much to my surprise, the Lily 2 Classic grew on me significantly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Its small and stylish build doesn’t look anything like a typical fitness tracker and what I started thinking was too small, became somewhat charming. It’s also exceptionally lightweight and elegant, pretty much disappearing on my wrist.

The anodised aluminium casing offers a premium and solid look, resulting in a device that suits smarter outfits more than sportier ones. This makes for a nice change, even if the Mulberry Leather Band’s colour isn’t quite my cup of tea. The standard 14mm watch strap lugs meanwhile, are also a welcome improvement over the original Lily’s proprietary ones, with a much more accomplished design overall.

The underside of the Lily 2 has a slightly raised heart rate sensor that contours comfortably to your wrist, while the top of the casing sees the display sit beneath a patterned Gorilla Glass 3 lens. The patterned lens is a bit much for me – it’s not something you can change like a watch face, and easily an element you’ll get tired of – but that’s not to say some won’t appreciate the extra flair. It is more interesting than plain glass of course, but I would have appreciated plain glass as an option in the six models – made up of two standard Lily 2 models and four Lily 2 Classic variants.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The display is a monochrome LCD with a pretty low resolution of 240 x 201 pixels. While it works for a device that isn’t meant to be flashy, it feels a little flat, possibly because of the distance between it and the surface created by the patterned lens.

It lacks the vibrancy of AMOLED displays and could be a touch brighter for better readability through the pattern. The display wakes up with a wrist raise, but it can be sluggish to respond, much like the touchscreen. Responsive enough to get the job done, but not the smooth and fluid experience you get with a device like the Apple Watch Series 9.

Health and Fitness Tracking

18 activities

Connected GPS

Body Battery, Sleep Score and Stress Tracking

Design aside, where the Garmin Lily 2 is great is when it comes to activity tracking for casual exercisers.

While not as comprehensive as Garmin’s higher-end models like Vivoactive or Forerunner, it offers a good range of features for those who enjoy walks, dance classes, HIIT workouts, or occasional cycling. Athletes or marathon trainees will be better suited elsewhere, and it’s worth noting that there is no indoor cycling option, which I felt was quite a big omission given there are options for stair stepping and indoor rowing.

Activity tracking is accurate, with the Lily 2’s heart rate sensor responding quickly to changes in intensity. It even surpassed the Apple Watch Series 9 in registering heart rate spikes during HIIT workouts on some occasions, even if only by a fraction of a second.

Automatic exercise detection is reliable too, kicking in for walks and adapting to different paces. There’s no dedicated pause button for activities, requiring you to hold the single button at the bottom of the screen for a couple of seconds to stop an activity. You can then choose to save or resume the activity but it’s a step too many. Being able to just tap the screen to pause and hold the button to stop and save would make for a cleaner and more concise experience.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Perhaps the biggest drawback of the Lily 2 – certainly for more serious athletes – is the lack of built-in GPS. You’ll need your phone for accurate distance and map data, which while isn’t a deal breaker, it’s a little annoying. Features like workout benefit, recovery time, and VO2 Max are also absent, and sleep coaching is reserved for other Garmin models like the similarly-priced Vivoactive 5.

Elsewhere, the Lily 2 caters to women’s health with period tracking, but it is basic compared to competitors. You’ll find period predictions based on your input during setup (you can enter your typical cycle, average period length etc), and you can add symptoms and notes to the Connect app, as well as enter start and end dates for your period. The Lily 2 lacks extras like a temperature sensor though, for more precise tracking and prediction enhancements.

The Lily 2 excels in stress monitoring however. It’s fascinating to see daily stress variations and identify potential triggers – and while you do have to do that yourself, the data is presented simply and effectively in the Garmin app.

Garmin’s Body Battery feature is a hugely valuable addition, encouraging rest and recovery when your energy levels dip and it’s just as addictive as stress monitoring. I’d actually consider keeping the Garmin Lily 2 on alongside my Apple Watch Series 9 for the stress and Body Battery features alone I liked them that much.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sleep tracking receives a minor upgrade with the Lily 2, now including a sleep score. However, it lacks the sleep coaching found on the Vivoactive, as I mentioned. The sleep graph is also less user-friendly than those offered by Fitbit or Apple Watch, often underestimating sleep duration in my experience.

The Lily 2 gathers a wide range of sleep data (Body Battery, heart rate, Pulse Ox, respiration rate), but like many fitness trackers, there could be more so that’s an area where there’s some room for improvement. I’d love my fitness tracker to say, “You slept poorly, maybe it’s because you didn’t move enough or didn’t drink enough water the day prior”.

Software and smartwatch features

Find my Phone feature

Compatible with iOS and Android

Garmin Pay on Lily 2 Classic

Beyond the Lily 2’s attractive design and great fitness features, it packs a surprising punch when it comes to smart features outside of health and activity tracking.

I previously mentioned Garmin Pay on the Lily 2, though this feature is restricted to the Lily 2 Classic model so keep that in mind. There’s something else to consider here too – bank compatibility in the UK is very limited. If you are with Santander, Revolut or Starling, you’re all good, but if you’re a loyal Barclays, Natwest, Lloyds, or HSBC customer you’ll be disappointed.

Thankfully, other features are less restrictive and some of them are excellent. A couple really stand out including Morning Report, which is a handy summary of your sleep duration, step goal for the day and weather that arrives on your wrist every morning, and “Find My Phone”, which is a lifesaver if you misplace your phone regularly.

The Lily 2 will also offer control of your smartphone’s music – you can’t download music to it however – and there are weather forecasts too, which is handy if you’re considering heading out for a stroll.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Smartphone notifications are also available, but they mirror your phone – whatever pings on your phone pings on your Lily 2. Customising notifications for specific apps isn’t possible within Garmin itself either, you’ll need to adjust them directly on your phone so like me, you might find your Lily 2 just buzzes that little bit too much.

Do Not Disturb mode on the Lily 2 silences notifications, but unlike Fitbit, you can’t choose which apps get silenced. Control over notifications is limited to Garmin-specific ones, such as achieving a new badge or making a new connection, both of which can be toggled on or off separately but if you want to stop Google Home telling you there’s motion at the front door, that’s asking too much I’m afraid.

For iOS users, smartphone notifications are further restricted. While Android allows responding to texts and rejecting calls with a message, these features are unavailable with iPhone, making notifications on the Lily 2 a bit redundant. You get an alert, see your phone ringing, but still need your phone to interact with it.

Battery life

5 days

Proprietary charging cable

Around 30% charge in 30 minutes

When it comes to battery life, my experience with the Lily 2 aligns perfectly with Garmin’s advertised 5-days. I wore the Lily 2 Classic 24/7 for weeks, tracking daily activities and sleep alongside a constant stream of smartphone notifications, music control, and even Pulse OX (known for draining battery), but it stood strong at 5 days, sometimes offering slightly longer.

Charging the Lily 2 utilises proprietary pins on the underside of the casing, ditching the convenience of USB-C that you’ll find on smartphones. This is pretty normal – all Fitbit devices have their own cables, as does Apple Watch and other smartwatches. It means you have to remember to pack the cable if you travel, but it’s not going to stop you buying this tracker.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

What is worth mentioning however, is that charging is slower compared to devices like the Apple Watch Series 9 – even when using the same plug. The Apple Watch needs a nightly top-up, but it offers fast charging so you can get around 70 per cent in 30 minutes. The Lily 2 gives you around 30 per cent in 30 minutes so you need to account for a little bit extra time when charging for Garmin’s device to reach full capacity.

That is of course a small price to pay for nearly a week’s worth of juice so while the slower charging might be a consideration, the extended battery life is definitely a win. That said, keep in mind that the Vivoactive 5 offers 11 days battery so if battery life is what you’re looking for, there are devices out there that better the Lily 2.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want a small elegant fitness tracker If you prioritise aesthetics, a good battery life, and basic activity tracking with a few handy additional features, the Lily 2 is a good option to consider. Buy Now You shouldn’t buy it you’re a fitness fanatic If you’re a more serious athlete, you’re training for something or you want some more of Garmin’s more advanced features, other Garmin models will be better suited to you. Our best Garmin watch list has all the top choices.

Final Thoughts The Lily 2 wins on comfort and design, making it a perfect fit for those seeking a subtle tracker with some of Garmin’s best features. It’s not flawless, though. The lack of built-in GPS, the monochrome display (a little dim and could be more responsive), the clunky workout pause function and the fact that both sleep tracking and women’s health tracking could use improvements, hold it back. For those after a sleek tracker with reliable activity tracking however, the Lily 2 is great. Its unique design sets it apart, features like Body Battery and stress monitoring are fantastic, activity tracking is accurate, and it’s incredibly comfortable to wear 24/7. If you’re a training enthusiast, the Vivoactive 5 might be a better fit given it’s also a similar price point. For those with small wrists who prioritise simplicity, good accuracy, and solid features though, the Garmin Lily 2 is a great choice. Trusted Score

How we test We thoroughly test every smartwatch we review. We use industry-standard testing to compare features properly and we use the watch as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Worn as our main tracker during the testing period Thorough health and fitness tracking testing

FAQs How is the Garmin Lily 2 different to the original Lily? The Garmin Lily 2 looks almost identical to its predecessor, though it has slightly different lugs to hold the 14mm straps, whilst also introducing Garmin Pay and Sleep Score.



Additionally, the second-generation device adds a few extra sports modes, including dance, and it can ping emergency contacts should something happen during certain activities. Elsewhere, there’s an anodised aluminium body instead of stainless steel, and there’s a more advanced heart rate sensor. What does the Garmin Lily 2 Classic offer over the Garmin Lily? The biggest difference between the Lily 2 and the Lily 2 Classic are the strap options and the Classic model offering Garmin Pay.