 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple to allow outside app stores by 2024 in seismic shift – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple will allow third-party App Stores to set up shop its various software platforms in order to comply with incoming European Union legislation, according to a new report.

The change, sources say, will mean the era of Apple taking a 30% cut of most purchases from the App Store will come to an end – at least in Europe.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman that plans have been hatched to allow alternate storefronts into the ecosystem, for the first time ever and in time to comply with the new EU digital market laws.

The report describes the efforts undergoing at Apple as a “major push to open up key elements of Apple’s platforms” and says the result could enable “customers could ultimately download third-party software to their iPhones and iPads without using the company’s App Store” by the time iOS 17 arrives next autumn. The result is also likely to see alternate payment methods arrive within existing apps and games, meaning developers could bypass Apple’s commission.

Until now Apple has staunchly resisted all efforts to open up the App Store as a platform, citing user security and the overriding usability of the platform. Apple has responded to calls by saying the absence of its vetting process oversight could lead to unsafe apps ending-up on user devices.

It’s not clear whether Apple’s plans involve opening up to third-party stores in other parts of the world, but it would be surprising if that weren’t the case as Apple doesn’t tent to fragment its approach.

The move comes after the passage of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) in June, which aim to wrangle the dominance of the tech giants and is designed to ensure greater interoperability and the end to the walled garden Apple has presided over with its App Store model. Part of the legislation also calls for Apple to open up platforms like its iMessage service.

Both Apple and Google went to war with Epic Games over back in 2020 over the presence of an independent purchasing stores within Fortnite.

Apple making the changes would likely avoid further action from the European Union, which is considering antitrust action in light of its new rules.

You might like…

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite now an option when you can’t contact 999

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite now an option when you can’t contact 999

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
How to watch Argentina vs Croatia: Stream Messi vs Modric World Cup semi-final on free TV

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia: Stream Messi vs Modric World Cup semi-final on free TV

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS feature comes to the UK and some of Europe

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS feature comes to the UK and some of Europe

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
OnePlus 11R affordable flagship specs leak

OnePlus 11R affordable flagship specs leak

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro finally announced

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro finally announced

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
Twitter Blue is back and will cost you more on iPhone

Twitter Blue is back and will cost you more on iPhone

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.