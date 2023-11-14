Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple tipped to give Siri a big AI upgrade at WWDC 2024

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple has been tipped to give its often-bashed Siri personal assistant a huge AI upgrade at WWDC 2024.

According to tipster @Tech_Reve, Apple has been using a large language model (LLM) to “completely revamp Siri into the ultimate virtual assistant”.

They go on to predict that the development of this new smarter Siri is well underway, and will be announced at Apple’s major annual software-focused event, which takes place in early June. This will mean that it’ll be ready to launch as a major feature of the iPhone 16 range some time in September.

This isn’t the first time we’re heard rumours of an AI-based Siri overhaul. Back in September, The Information claimed that Apple was investing millions of dollars a day to make Siri much smarter through AI, adding the ability to automate multi-step tasks with a single voice command.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman backed this up with claims that Apple was bringing generative AI to its devices after well and truly missing the boat.

Apple’s personal assistant may have blazed a trail, but it’s been somewhat left in the dust by rival assistants from Google and Amazon, while Microsoft’s use of ChatGPT has proved massively disruptive in recent times. It makes sense for Apple to finally give its intuitive-yet-limited Siri a similarly forward-thinking makeover.

