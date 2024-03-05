Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple struggling in China as iPhone sales take a big hit

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple appears to be struggling in China as recent figures point to a dramatic drop in iPhone sales for the region.

According to Counterpoint Research, iPhone sales dropped an eye-watering 24 percent year on year in China in the first six weeks of 2024. That’s enough to push Apple down from the number one smartphone vendor spot to fourth place in the country.

This underperformance can seemingly be put down to the fact that Apple had an abnormally good January 2023, with production issues deferring handset sales from December 2022. It also comes down to the fact that Apple is being squeezed from both ends of the market.

At the top, a resurgent Huawei has taken a 16.5 percent chunk out of its domestic market, up from 9.4 percent, with its Mate 60 line selling particularly well on home soil. At the opposite end of the market, Vivo has taken 19% of the market – and the number one spot – with its popular budget and mid-range offerings.

As Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang noted, another contributing factor is the simple fact that the iPhone 15 “has no significant upgrades from the previous version, so consumers feel fine holding on to the older-generation iPhones for now.”

It’s worth pointing out that the Chinese smartphone market in general has dropped 7 percent, and that only Honor and Huawei have increased their year-on-year smartphone sales for the first month of 2024.

You might like…

OnePlus Nord 5 spec leaks point to some tempting mid-range upgrades

OnePlus Nord 5 spec leaks point to some tempting mid-range upgrades

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Finally Instagram will spare your blushes with DM editing

Finally Instagram will spare your blushes with DM editing

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Pixel Feature Drop for March is a treasure drove for Google device lovers

Pixel Feature Drop for March is a treasure drove for Google device lovers

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
iPhone web apps to survive in iOS 17.4 after all

iPhone web apps to survive in iOS 17.4 after all

Chris Smith 4 days ago
How to watch AEW Revolution: Stream Sting’s last match in the UK

How to watch AEW Revolution: Stream Sting’s last match in the UK

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Spotify comes for Audible with new audiobook subscription

Spotify comes for Audible with new audiobook subscription

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words