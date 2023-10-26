Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple reportedly planning total refresh of AirPods line

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is rumoured to be planning a complete refresh of its AirPods line.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman – an ever-reliable source of Apple rumours – has written a piece claiming that Apple will perform complete “end-to-end overhaul” of its headphones line-up over the next two years.

Save 1/4 on a refurbished Apple Watch Series 8

Save 1/4 on a refurbished Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon has slashed 26% off the price of a refurbished Apple Watch Series 8 in excellent condition. Right now, you can get the watch for as low as £269.99, saving yourself £99.01 compared to its usual £369 price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £369
  • £269.99
View Deal

This will apparently be led by a new version of its entry-level AirPods in 2024, with a new Pro model set to follow in 2025. In each case it seems the design of the earbuds themselves as well as the case will be refreshed, while audio quality will also received an update.

One reason the AirPods Pro refresh might come a little later is that Apple technically only refreshed the model recently. While it’s still classed as the AirPods Pro 2, Apple added USB-C connectivity to accompany the recent iPhone 15 refresh.

Perhaps most interesting of all is the claim that the AirPods Max will also be receiving a new model in 2024. Apple hasn’t released a new set of premium headphones since its debut effort way back in 2020, so they’re well overdue a refresh.

Apple’s AirPods line has been a huge seller since it first appeared in 2016. By some estimates, it leads the wireless earbuds market with a 32% share of sales in 2022.

We rate the AirPods Pro 2 to be the best true wireless earphones that you can buy if you’re an iPhone user. The AirPods Max, meanwhile, are a classy but expensive set of over-ear headphones, and would definitely benefit from a new model.

You might like…

Mexican Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Mexican Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Kob Monney 7 hours ago
Loewe’s new radio harks back to its storied past

Loewe’s new radio harks back to its storied past

Kob Monney 10 hours ago
iOS 17.2 will be a much bigger deal than iOS 17.1

iOS 17.2 will be a much bigger deal than iOS 17.1

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
Google Maps search adds AI to fulfil your quirkiest queries

Google Maps search adds AI to fulfil your quirkiest queries

Chris Smith 1 day ago
MacBook Pro M3: Everything we know so far

MacBook Pro M3: Everything we know so far

Adam Speight 1 day ago
X starts rolling out new audio and video call feature

X starts rolling out new audio and video call feature

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.