Apple reportedly planning total refresh of AirPods line

Apple is rumoured to be planning a complete refresh of its AirPods line.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman – an ever-reliable source of Apple rumours – has written a piece claiming that Apple will perform complete “end-to-end overhaul” of its headphones line-up over the next two years.

This will apparently be led by a new version of its entry-level AirPods in 2024, with a new Pro model set to follow in 2025. In each case it seems the design of the earbuds themselves as well as the case will be refreshed, while audio quality will also received an update.

One reason the AirPods Pro refresh might come a little later is that Apple technically only refreshed the model recently. While it’s still classed as the AirPods Pro 2, Apple added USB-C connectivity to accompany the recent iPhone 15 refresh.

Perhaps most interesting of all is the claim that the AirPods Max will also be receiving a new model in 2024. Apple hasn’t released a new set of premium headphones since its debut effort way back in 2020, so they’re well overdue a refresh.

Apple’s AirPods line has been a huge seller since it first appeared in 2016. By some estimates, it leads the wireless earbuds market with a 32% share of sales in 2022.

We rate the AirPods Pro 2 to be the best true wireless earphones that you can buy if you’re an iPhone user. The AirPods Max, meanwhile, are a classy but expensive set of over-ear headphones, and would definitely benefit from a new model.