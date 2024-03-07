Apple reportedly planning 20-Inch foldable MacBook

Apple will launch a 20-inch foldable MacBook in the next three years, according to a well briefed source.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to enquiries about Apple’s foldable plans. The answer, it seems, is that Apple does indeed have solid foldable plans – but not in the form that many of you might be expecting.

Kuo told investors that “Apple’s only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027”.

The Apple analyst isn’t the only reliable source talking about this 20-inch foldable MacBook, and it isn’t a recent development either. We reported two years ago on a Mark Gurman newsletter talking about this very subject.

Around the same time, display analyst Ross Young also spoke about Apple’s experimentation with a foldable 20-inch MacBook. Even at the time, the consensus seemed to be that Apple would be aiming for 2026 or 2027.

While Kuo doesn’t elaborate further on this potential foldable laptop, those previous sources have claimed that Apple is examining a device with two potential use cases. One is as a notebook with a full-sized on-screen keyboard on the opposing panel. The other sees the device fully folded out and being used as a kind of compact iMac with an external keyboard.

What this all means for a potential foldable iPhone or iPad remains to be seen, though recent reports have pointed to a 2026 launch.