 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple pushing engineers to get Reality Pro ready this year – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is reportedly in a mad dash to ship its long-awaited Reality Pro headset during 2023, despite the concerns of engineers seeking more time to perfect the device.

The Financial Times claims to have spoken to former Apple engineers who’ve worked on the mixed reality headset that they were under “huge pressure to ship” to get the device ready for prime time.

That pressure came from the very top of the food chain, from CEO Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams to be precise, according to the report (via MacRumors).

Apple’s AirTag has just got its first price drop in months

Apple’s AirTag has just got its first price drop in months

Amazon is currently offering a set of four AirTags for £94, that’s 21% or £25 off the price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple store and picked up the same product.

  • Amazon
  • Was £119
  • £94
View Deal

According to the report, the engineering team at Apple wanted to hold off on a release until the technology had matured to enable a more lightweight solution than the expected headset – which is said to resemble a pair of ski googles and cost around $3,000.

However, the operations team led by Williams favoured going early with the VR-headset like option and, in the end, Tim Cook took that view too. That may be a risky strategy if the headset arrives before it is quite ready for public consumption.

The product is being seen as particularly important to the legacy of Tim Cook, as it’s the first new major Apple computing category to have its genesis under his tenure as leader.

Cook is said to foresee the augmented reality glasses, that may follow 2-3 years from now, to be a spiritual successor to the iPhone.

For the meantime, though, Apple may unveil the bridge product – rumoured to be called Reality Pro – at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Of course, there are plenty of reasons to take this assessment with a pinch of salt. The former engineers speaking to the FT may have personal axes to grind, it goes without saying that engineers at Apple are under lots of pressure, and it’s exceedingly rare Apple ships a product before it is ready these days.

You might like…

Those lovely Samsung phone moon photos derided as ‘AI fakes’

Those lovely Samsung phone moon photos derided as ‘AI fakes’

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will bite the dust – report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will bite the dust – report

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Pixel Feature Drop brings better Night Sight and Magic Eraser for all

Pixel Feature Drop brings better Night Sight and Magic Eraser for all

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream and free audio

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream and free audio

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Google Fast Pair finally arrives on Chromebooks with ChromeOS 111

Google Fast Pair finally arrives on Chromebooks with ChromeOS 111

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The iPad HomePod hybrid could Siri-ously be here next year

The iPad HomePod hybrid could Siri-ously be here next year

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.