Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Pencil 3 could be squeezable, according to iOS 17.5 beta

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Rumours of a next-generation Apple Pencil have been running wild as we build-up to the long-awaited iPad refresh due next month.

Now we have a little more concrete evidence that’ll indeed be the case, thanks to the latest iOS 17.5 beta.

According to code spotted within the iPadOS 17.5 beta, a new “squeeze gesture” will be possible with the Apple Pencil. 9to5Mac reports this is potentially an exclusive feature of that forthcoming Apple Pencil 3.

iPhone 15 with 100GB data on iD Mobile

iPhone 15 with 100GB data on iD Mobile

The iPhone 15 can now be picked up at an impressively low monthly rate, making for a cost effective upgrade.

  • Mobiles UK
  • Only £59 upfront
  • Just £29.99/month
View Deal

The code suggests the squeeze feature could be used for “quick interactions such as adding shapes, signatures, stickers, or a text field.”

Considering the Apple Pencil 2 only supports double-taps as a means of switching between the various tools, this would be a potentially significant hardware upgrade. Because the current model only features pressure sensors within the tip, this would’ve to mean new hardware.

And because iPadOS 17.5 will likely coincide with the launch of the iPads, it means a third-generation model is highly likely to be available alongside the new tablets.

A recent report from Bloomberg suggested it was software tweaks holding up the release of the first new iPads in around 18 months, so it’s possible Apple is still refining this interactivity with the next Apple Pencil.

Reports last month have also suggested the next (or a future) Apple Pencil will be compatible with Apple Vision Pro. MacRumors got word from an anonymous source claiming the Pencil would enable users to draw on a flat surface and have it appear within visionOS, effectively turning “a person’s surroundings into a giant canvas, complete with pressure and tilt sensitivity.”

The new iPads are expected to launch around a month from now.

You might like…

Best iPhone Deals for April 2024: Huge SIM-free price drops

Best iPhone Deals for April 2024: Huge SIM-free price drops

Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
Best Tablet 2024: The top tablets tested and rated

Best Tablet 2024: The top tablets tested and rated

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Best iPad 2024: The top Apple tablets tested and reviewed

Best iPad 2024: The top Apple tablets tested and reviewed

Max Parker 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words